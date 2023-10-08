Rajya Sabha MP among Indians reportedly stranded in war-torn Israel

By Snehadri Sarkar 06:27 pm Oct 08, 2023

Rajya Sabha MP Wanweiroy Kharlukhi, his family reportedly stranded in Israel

National People's Party (NPP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Wanweiroy Kharlukhi and his family are reportedly stranded in Israel, which is at war, following a surprise attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas on Saturday. According to the news outlet NDTV, Kharlukhi, his wife, daughter, and 24 other Indian nationals are stuck in Bethlehem after traveling to Jerusalem for a pilgrimage.

Meghalaya CM in touch with MEA over MP's safety

Meanwhile, NPP supremo and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma notified that he is in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to guarantee a safe return home for all Indian nationals caught up in the Hamas-Israel conflict. It is also learned that the Indian Mission will evacuate the Meghalaya MP, his family, and the 24 other Indians to Egypt later on Sunday. Reportedly, Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was also stuck in Israel, returned to India on Sunday morning.

India's advisory for citizens in Israel

Amid the escalation of the situation, the Indian Embassy in Israel issued an official advisory on Saturday afternoon for Indian citizens. While the advisory urged all Indian nationals in the war-hit country to remain vigilant, it also asked them to observe safety protocols by the local authorities. "Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary movement, and stay close to safety shelters," added the embassy.

Nearly 18,000 Indian citizens live in Israel

Nearly 18,000 Indian citizens live in Israel, working primarily as IT professionals, caregivers, or students. Furthermore, there are about 85,000 Indian-origin Jews in Israel. As of Sunday morning, more than 300 Israelis have reportedly died, and 1,590 others have suffered injuries. On the other hand, Israel's air strikes have killed more than 230 people and injured 1,700 in Gaza since Hamas launched its attack on Saturday.

Woman paraded naked identified as German tattoo artist

Furthermore, a woman whose naked body was allegedly paraded through the streets of Gaza by Hamas militants on Saturday has now been identified as German tattoo artist Shani Louk. In a disturbing video, which was verified by CNN, Louk is seen being displayed atop a vehicle by armed militants in Gaza yelling "Allahu Akbar," an Arabic phrase that means "God is great." She was at an outdoor music event when the militants invaded the area.

Israel to evacuate residents near Gaza within 24 hours

In a new development, the Israeli military announced on Sunday that it is aiming to evacuate all Israeli citizens around Gaza within 24 hours. An army spokesperson said the evacuation will take place after a proper "scan of the territory" to ensure that no militants are present. Hamas carried out a surprise attack on Saturday morning, firing 5,000 rockets in 20 minutes toward Israel from the Gaza Strip while its militants infiltrated the country from land, air, and water.