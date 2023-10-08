Sikkim flood: Death toll rises to 77, over 100 missing

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 05:28 pm Oct 08, 2023

Death toll in Sikkim flood has risen to 77 while rescue efforts continue

The death toll in the Sikkim flash floods has climbed to 77, including nine Army personnel, AFP reported. State Relief Commissioner Anilraj Rai claimed that a total of 29 bodies had been found so far, while over 100 people are still missing. Triggered by a glacial lake burst due to heavy rain, the flood breached the dam on the Teesta River, damaging major infrastructure including roads, bridges, and communication networks. Meanwhile, rescue operations continued as many people were still trapped.

Rescue operations on, poor weather delays airlift of bodies

According to the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA), over 2,500 people have been rescued, and around 3,000 individuals are waiting in relief camps in northern Sikkim. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) rescue team managed to save 56 civilians using a ropeway in Chungthang, North Sikkim, on Sunday. Officials claimed that authorities have found some 48 more bodies in the Jalpaiguri district of neighboring West Bengal. However, poor weather conditions have reportedly delayed airlift rescues.

Missing army personnel from Assam confirmed dead in Sikkim flood

State, central governments collaborate on relief

The state government restored electricity in some areas, while various departments are reportedly teaming up with the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to tackle infrastructure damage. On Sunday, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra met with Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang to discuss relief strategies. Tamang expressed gratitude for the central government's support and said they are working together to bring normalcy back to the flood-stricken state.

Centre rushes team to assess damages

A central inter-ministerial team made up of senior officers from five ministries will also visit Sikkim on Sunday to assess the situation on the ground, evaluate the damage, and provide assistance where needed. The team includes representatives from agriculture, roads, water, and energy ministries. Furthermore, MoS Mishra confirmed that the Centre has dispatched officials from ITBP and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to the affected regions and has allocated funds for the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

Experts had warned about disaster for years

For years, experts had warned about the possibility of Lhonak Lake bursting. A report published in 2021 emphasized the lake's growing length and warned that it was vulnerable to catastrophic weather events like cloudbursts. The study warned that because the lake grew into a giant reservoir holding 65 million cubic feet of water between 1990 and 2019, it was only a matter of time before a glacial lake outburst caused extensive damage downstream.