'Singapur': Singapore high commissioner spots major signage error in Delhi

India

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 02:47 pm Oct 08, 202302:47 pm

Singapore high commissioner to India pointed out serious error in Delhi signage

In a major embarrassment to the Indian administration, Singapore High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong Wie Kuen, on Sunday pointed out a glaring error in road signage in the national capital Delhi. The sign, meant to direct people to the Singapore High Commission, mistakenly reads "Singapur High Commission." Wong shared a photo of the incorrect sign on social media platform X, along with a picture of himself wearing a shirt that correctly spelled "Singapore."

HC Wong's reaction to signage error

While highlighting the spelling mistake, Wong shared a lighthearted post on social media platform X, saying, "It is always good to spell check first." He also shared two photographs with the post, one with an incorrect sign and another with a picture of himself wearing a blue T-shirt with a "Singapore" print. Wong also tagged the official X handles of both the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Wong's post on X account

'Oops moment': Netizens react to signage blooper

In no time, internet users quickly responded to Wong's post, with many users sharing their thoughts in the comments section. Some users chimed in with their own stories of similar experiences with signage errors. A user named Harshdeep Rapal mentioned the frequent incorrect Punjabi translations on Delhi signs, noting that despite multiple complaints, nothing has changed. Another user Ankit Raj Shrivastava called the incident a "big oops moment" and expressed hope that the MCD would fix the error promptly.

Some funny comments, memes

Sarcastic post targeting BJP's name change spree