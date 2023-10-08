Bengal municipal job scam: CBI raids TMC minister, MLA's residences

1/5

India 2 min read

Bengal municipal job scam: CBI raids TMC minister, MLA's residences

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 01:35 pm Oct 08, 202301:35 pm

CBI raided TMC minister and MLA's homes in West Bengal over civic body job scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday raided the homes of West Bengal minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Madan Mitra, ANI reported. The raids are reportedly linked to an alleged municipal recruitment scam in West Bengal. Meanwhile, TMC supporters protested against the raids outside Hakim's residence after CBI agents arrived at the minister's south Kolkata home. Notably, the CBI is probing potential irregularities in the recruitment made by civic bodies.

2/5

Why does this story matter?

This scam remains a flashpoint between the TMC-led state government and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)—which opposition parties accuse of running the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and CBI. While the ED is looking into the money trail, the CBI is investigating the criminal aspect, following the Calcutta High Court's directions. Earlier, the ED suspected corruption in the recruitment of civic employees in the North 24 Parganas district. Notably, multiple TMC leaders have also been named in a teachers' recruitment scam.

3/5

Calcutta High Court orders CBI investigation

On April 21 this year, the Calcutta High Court ordered a CBI investigation into the municipal recruitment scam, based on an application by the ED. However, the West Bengal government has challenged the decision, arguing that Justice Gangopadhyay, who issued the order, lacks jurisdiction over municipal cases. This ongoing investigation is likely to further strain relations between the central government and West Bengal's ruling party TMC.

4/5

Hakim, Mitra's previous legal troubles

Both Hakim and Mitra have reportedly encountered legal troubles before. In 2021, they were arrested for their involvement in the Narada sting operation case, per India Today. Moreover, Mitra was taken into custody by the CBI in 2014 for his role in the infamous "Saradha chit fund scam." Despite these previous arrests, both politicians continue to hold significant positions within the TMC and the West Bengal government.

5/5

What are Narada, Saradha cases

The Narada sting operation, carried out by Mathew Samuel, a former managing editor of Tehelka, targeted TMC officials and politicians. Political figures and a top police officer were caught taking cash bribes for unofficial favors to a firm. The Saradha fraud, run by Saradha Group—an umbrella firm with 200 private players—was formed in the early 2000s by businessman Sudipto Sen. It targeted small investors, promising high returns in a short time. Many TMC leaders were directly involved in the operations.