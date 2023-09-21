Modi invites Biden as 2024 Republic Day chief guest

India

Modi invites Biden as 2024 Republic Day chief guest

Written by Prateek Talukdar September 21, 2023 | 11:12 am 2 min read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited US President Joe Biden as the chief guest at next year's Republic Day celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited United States (US) President Joe Biden as the chief guest at next year's Republic Day celebrations. The invitation was extended during their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit hosted by India earlier this month, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said. Earlier reports speculated that India was considering inviting the leaders of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QSD) or Quad nations for Republic Day.

Why does this story matter?

The invitation reflects the deepening relationship between India and the US. Every year, India invites world leaders to attend its Republic Day celebrations, which showcase the country's military prowess and cultural diversity through a grand parade. India is also set to host the Quad Summit next year to strengthen its ties with Australia, Japan, and the US against the backdrop of the countries' strained relationship with China and the deteriorating ties between India and Canada.

No confirmation on Quad Summit in India

When asked about the possibility of the Quad Summit being planned in India around the same time as India's Republic Day, Garcetti said he was not aware of it. He said PM Modi didn't mention the Quad while inviting Biden. If President Biden accepts PM Modi's invitation, the Quad Summit could be held on January 25 since Australia celebrates January 26 as its National Day and Australian PM Anthony Albanese won't be able to attend the summit on that day.

Previous Republic Day chief guests

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was the chief guest at this year's Republic Day celebrations. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were no chief guests in 2021 and 2022. In 2020, then-Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was the chief guest; South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2019; leaders of all 10 ASEAN countries in 2018; Abu Dhabi's then-Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahya in 2017; France's then-President Francois Hollande in 2016; and then-US President Barack Obama in 2015.

Quad leaders met on sidelines of G7 Summit

Australia postponed the Quad Summit scheduled in Sydney in May after Biden canceled his trip due to the US facing a debt ceiling issue. The leaders then met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit held in Japan days later. Speaking at the meeting, PM Modi said that India will be happy to host the Quad Summit next year.

Share this timeline