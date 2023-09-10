'200 hours of negotiations': Hard work behind India's G20 consensus

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan September 10, 2023 | 01:59 pm 3 min read

India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant and his team's tireless efforts helped secure G20 consensus

India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant and his team have been lauded for their efforts in helping the country secure a 100% consensus on the New Delhi declaration on the first day of the G20 Summit despite contentious issues. The most challenging aspect was reportedly reaching an agreement on "geopolitical matters," including the Russia-Ukraine crisis. While appreciating two members of his team, Kant said over 200 hours of non-stop negotiations, 300 bilateral meetings, and 15 drafts helped achieve the consensus.

Why does this story matter?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday termed it "good news" as G20 leaders adopted a joint declaration of nations at New Delhi's G20 Summit amid several differences. He also lauded the hard work of the G20 sherpa, ministers, and others for helping India reach a 100% consensus on the New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit Declaration. Notably, G20 members were reportedly divided over the Russia-Ukraine crisis and had differences over climate change, due to which a consensus was difficult.

Kant lauds his team members

On Sunday, Kant posted on X, "The most complex part of the entire #G20 was to bring consensus on the geopolitical paras (Russia-Ukraine)." "This was done over 200 hours of non-stop negotiations, 300 bilateral meetings, 15 drafts. In this, I was greatly assisted by two brilliant officers," he wrote. In it, he also tagged two of his team members, G20 Joint Secretary Nagaraj Naidu Kakanur and diplomat Eenam Gambhir, to appreciate them. He also shared a picture with the duo.

Kant also credits other countries

Moreover, Kant told NDTV that the declaration was the result of months of discussions with officials of many countries about the Ukraine war's impact and bilateral meetings with Russia and China. The consensus was only reached late Friday night. He claimed it was a joint effort by India, Brazil, South Africa, and Indonesia, which were later joined by Mexico, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia. These emerging markets also put pressure on the G7 nations, Kant added.

What Kant posted on X

New Delhi declaration 'unanimous' victory

The G20's adoption of the New Delhi declaration is reportedly a significant victory for India, given the challenges in reaching a consensus due to the Ukraine conflict and differences over tackling climate change. The declaration reportedly consists of 83 paragraphs, all of which have 100% consensus across all G20 members. Notably, eight paras focus on geopolitical issues, titled "Planet, People, Peace, and Prosperity," and they all received unanimous support. Earlier, PM Modi emphasized India's presidency should be inclusive and action-oriented.

Shashi Tharoor praises Kant's diplomatic triumph

Kant received widespread praise for his and his team's contribution to building consensus on the G20 agreement. Among those who commended him was senior Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor, who previously served as a diplomat. "Well done ⁦[Kant]! Looks like the IFS lost an ace diplomat when you opted for the IAS! 'Negotiated with Russia, China, only last night got final draft,' says India's G20 Sherpa on 'Delhi Declaration' consensus. A proud moment for India at G20!" Tharoor tweeted.

More on Kant, his career

Kant is a retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the Kerala cadre of the 1980 batch. He is well-known for his involvement in major government programs such as Startup India, Make in India, and Incredible India. Kant is also credited with coining the phrase "Kerala: God's Own Country" during his stint with the Kerala government.

