Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan September 09, 2023 | 04:24 pm 1 min read

G20 nations have reached consensus on New Delhi declaration

The G20 leaders reportedly adopted a joint declaration of nations at the G20 Summit on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis. "I have received good news. Due to the hard work of our team, consensus has been built on New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit Declaration," he said. PM Modi also proposed adopting this leadership declaration at the summit.

G20 Summit joint communique will be victory for India's presidency

According to The Times of India, the united declaration will be released at the conclusion of the leaders' meeting on Sunday. It is seen as a big success for India's presidency. Finding common ground among G20 members has been increasingly difficult in recent years amid major differences over Russia's war in Ukraine.

Discussions 'ambitious' in G20 history: Sherpa Amitabh Kant

G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant also termed the first day of discussions among G20 leaders on Saturday as "ambitious" in the bloc's history. "We have more than doubled the substantive work from previous presidencies," he posted on X, formerly Twitter. Notably, PM Modi also congratulated the Sherpa, ministers, and other people for working hard and making the consensus possible.

