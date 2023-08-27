PM Modi to address B20 Summit India 2023 today

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 27, 2023 | 10:53 am 3 min read

PM Narendra Modi to address B20 Summit India 2023 on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the Business 20 (B20) Summit India 2023 in New Delhi on Sunday, marking the final day of the crucial three-day program. The event, which began on Friday, reportedly serves as the official G20 business dialogue forum, aiming to deliver actionable policy actions and recommendations. PM Modi's address will likely focus on boosting economic growth and development. Notably, over 1,500 delegates from 55 countries, including the G20 members, are participating in the summit.

B20 most important G20 groups to boost economy: PM Modi

Global leaders to discuss B20 India Communique

The Prime Minister's Office said the B20 Summit has gathered policymakers, business leaders, and experts from around the globe to discuss the crucial "B20 India Communique." The document includes 54 recommendations and 172 policy actions to be submitted to the G20. Established in 2010, the B20 is among the G20's most prominent engagement groups, witnessing the participation of companies and business organizations. The theme of this year's B20 Summit is "R.A.I.S.E: Responsible, Accelerated, Innovative, Sustainable, and Equitable Businesses."

Today's sessions: India's digital platforms, ESG for businesses

Before PM Modi's concluding address, two important sessions were held on Sunday. Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani led a session on India's digital platforms on Following that, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and CII President R Dinesh participated in a session on the "Role of Global South in Emerging World 2.0." Also, a plenary session on "Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) for Business Resilience" will feature Kamran Khan, Head of ESG for Asia Pacific, Deutsche Bank Group, among other panelists.

PM to address 104th edition of 'Mann ki Baat'

Meanwhile, PM Modi is scheduled to address the 104th edition of his monthly radio program Mann ki Baat on Sunday. He is likely to highlight different initiatives of his government and achievements, including the "Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission" and the G20 Summit. The prime minister on Saturday also addressed the G20 Culture Ministers' Meeting and said that culture has an inherent potential to unite. In a recorded video message, he said India was "using technology for better preservation of culture heritage."

Delhi gearing up for G20 Summit

Separately, security has been enhanced in Delhi ahead of the G20 Leaders' Summit, which will be attended by leaders of 19 countries, the European Union, and a number of other international organizations in Delhi from September 8-10. Around 160 domestic flights to and from the national capital's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport have reportedly been canceled between September 8-10 due to traffic restrictions and high-security arrangements.

