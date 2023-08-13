Canada: Hindu temple vandalized in British Columbia, pro-Khalistan posters pasted

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 13, 2023 | 11:43 am 3 min read

Hindu temple has been vandalized in British Columbia, Canada

A Hindu temple has been vandalized in British Columbia, Canada, by miscreants who also pasted "Khalistan referendum" posters on its door. The incident happened on Saturday midnight (local time) at the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir, Surrey, and sent shock waves through the Indian-Canadian community residing there. Reportedly, this is the third incident of temple vandalization in Canada this year and the seventh since July 2022.

Why does this story matter?

Several Indian cultural and religious properties in Canada have allegedly been vandalized since last year. Reportedly, in April, the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Windsor, Ontario, was defaced with "anti-Hindu" and "anti-India" graffiti. In July, hundreds took part in the "Khalistan Freedom rallies" organized in the name of Khalistani leader Harjeet Singh Nijjar, who was found murdered in Canada in June. India condemned the same.

Posters call for investigating India's role in Nijjar's assassination

According to reports, the posters pasted on the temple door had a photo of Nijjar and read, "Canada investigates India's role in June 18th assassination." Nijjar, who was the head of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurudwara Sahib in Surrey, was killed by two unidentified men on the gurudwara premises on June 18. He was the chief of the separatist organization Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF).

'Wanted' posters with pictures of Indian envoys appear

Another poster was found at the front gate of the temple, displaying the names and pictures of India's high commissioner to Ottawa, as well as its consul generals in Toronto and Vancouver, with the word "wanted" written below, Hindustan Times reported. Similar posters have reportedly been spotted recently across Surrey, including outside the entrance to the building that houses India's consulate in Vancouver.

Shocked by anti-Indian posters: Temple President

Satish Kumar, the temple's president, reportedly said he was "shocked" by the incident as he had not expected something like this to happen there. He stated they had approached the Royal Canadian Mounted Police's Surrey detachment. The temple board will likely conduct an emergency meeting on Sunday to examine the vandalism. Meanwhile, temple security cameras captured CCTV images of two miscreants wearing masks.

7th incident of vandalization since July 2022

Reportedly, this is the seventh instance of vandalization of a Hindu temple in Canada since July last year. On April 4, two masked persons sprayed "anti-Hindu" and "anti-India" graffiti in black on the exterior walls of BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in the city of Windsor, Ontario. In February, slogans attacking India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were spraypainted on Shri Ram Mandir in Mississauga.

