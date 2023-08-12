Paris: 3 floors of Eiffel Tower evacuated after bomb threat

World

Paris: 3 floors of Eiffel Tower evacuated after bomb threat

Written by Ramya Patelkhana August 12, 2023 | 07:13 pm 1 min read

The Eiffel Tower was evacuated after authorities received a security alert (Photo credit: Twitter/@Reuters)

Three floors of the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris were on Saturday evacuated after authorities received a bomb threat, reports said, citing the French police. SETE (Société d'Exploitation de la tour Eiffel)—which manages the tower in Central Paris—confirmed that police and bomb disposal squads were searching the area, reported AFP. Notably, the Eiffel Tower is one of the world's most visited tourist sites.

Twitter Post

Usual procedure in such situation, says SSETE spokesperson

AFP reported that, shortly after the authorities received a security alert, visitors at the Eiffel tower were evacuated from three floors, as well as the square situated below the iconic structure in the French capital, at around 1:30pm (local time). A SETE spokesperson told the news agency, "It's a usual procedure in this kind of situation," but they did acknowledge that it was "rare."

Share this timeline