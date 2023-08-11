Hawaii: Maui wildfire kills 53, engulfs historic Lahaina

World

Hawaii: Maui wildfire kills 53, engulfs historic Lahaina

Written by Prateek Talukdar August 11, 2023 | 12:10 pm 2 min read

The death toll due to the wildfire on Maui Island in Hawaii rose to 53 on Thursday

The death toll due to the wildfire on Maui Island in Hawaii rose to 53 on Thursday. Many people are reported to have jumped into the Pacific Ocean to save themselves. The fire has also destroyed the historic resort town of Lahaina almost entirely. Thousands of people were evacuated as over 1,700 buildings and properties worth billions of dollars were destroyed.

Hurricane winds, dry vegetation triggered wildfire

Winds from a faraway hurricane fanned the wildfire, which has burned down neighborhoods and exotic wildlife catalyzed by dry vegetation, the Independent reported. At least three major fires broke out on Tuesday night, cutting off the western part of the island and Lahaina. More than 14,000 people were evacuated from Maui as the wildfire destroyed Lahaina, its harbor, and surrounding areas.

Lahaina will have to be rebuilt entirely: Governor Josh Green

Thousands fled to emergency shelters

The wildfire caught the residents and visitors off-guard in Lahaina, one of Maui's prime attractions, which draws over two million tourists or around 80% of the island's visitors every year, reported Reuters. Thousands of people were forced to flee to the emergency shelters, leaving behind all their belongings, while many tourists camped at the airport waiting for flights to leave Maui.

Lahaina fire 80% contained

The fire in Lahaina was 80% contained by Thursday, and the Pulehu fire, around 30km east of Lahaina, was 70% contained. Two additional emergency evacuation shelters were opened at King's Cathedral and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Wednesday evening. However, the emergency shelters don't provide bedding, and the evacuees pleaded for donations of essential supplies, food, and baby formula.

Worst disaster in Hawaii since 1960

President Joe Biden has approved a disaster declaration for Hawaii, which will allow those affected to apply for federal housing and economic recovery grants. Meanwhile, Hawaii's Big Island also saw two major brush fires. This is reportedly the worst disaster that Hawaii has experienced since 1960, a year after it became a US state, when 61 people died in a tsunami.

Share this timeline