US official meets Dalai Lama; China calls it 'pure offense'

Written by Snehadri Sarkar July 10, 2023 | 05:01 pm 3 min read

China angered by meeting between US human rights official and the Dalai Lama

China has vehemently opposed the recent meeting of the Joe Biden administration's top official on human rights issues, Uzra Zeya, and Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, in Delhi. Labeling the meeting as an "offense," China reportedly asked the United States (US) to stop interfering in Beijing's internal affairs under the pretext of Tibet-related matters.

Why does this story matter?

China has long raised concerns about high-ranking US officials meeting with the Dalai Lama, whom they regard as a separatist leader. Since 1959, the Dalai Lama has advocated for Tibet's autonomy and has been in exile since the start of the Tibetan rebellion against China. Meanwhile, the US has been supportive of the Tibetan people's pursuit of autonomy, religious freedom, and cultural preservation.

Tibet affairs are purely internal affairs of China: Chinese official

Chinese Embassy spokesperson in India, Wang Xiaojian, released a strong statement regarding the meeting on Twitter and said, "Xizang (Tibet) affairs are purely internal affairs of China, and no external forces have the right to interfere." "China firmly opposes any form of contact between foreign officials and the "Tibetan independence" forces," the Chinese official further added.

China's view on Dalai Lama and Tibetan government

Furthermore, Xiaojian clarified China's stance on the Tibetan government and the Dalai Lama, claiming that the 14th Dalai Lama is a political exile who has long engaged in anti-China separatist activities and attempted to divide Xizang (Tibet) from China. He also called the "Tibetan government-in-exile" an illegal group that violated China's Constitution and laws.

Check out Chinese official's tweets here

Know about Zeya's India visit, meeting with Dalai Lama

Zeya, the US' special coordinator for Tibetan issues, started her India visit on Sunday. As per a Central Tibetan Administration Twitter post, Zeya met the Dalai Lama along with other top American officials on Sunday after arriving in the national capital. During her visit, she will also meet Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and other officials of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Visuals of Dalai Lama meeting top US officials

Sources reveal agenda of US official, Dalai Lama's Sunday meeting

As per the Hindustan Times, the current situation in Tibet and China's regional policies were among the discussion topics at the meeting. The head of the Tibetan administration in exile, Sikyong Penpa Tsering, Information and International Relations Minister Norzin Dolma, President of the International Campaign for Tibet, Tencho Gyatso, and other senior Tibetan officials reportedly took part in the meeting.

Significance of Zeya's India visit

It's also worth noting that Zeya's India visit comes right after US Ambassador Eric Garcetti's visit to India last week. Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, Garcetti also mentioned the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur, raising many eyebrows. "When you ask us about the concerns of the US, I don't think it's a strategic concern. I think it's about human concern," he added.

Here's what US Ambassador's said about Manipur violence

"You don't have to be Indian to care when we see children and individuals die in the sort of violence that we see (in Manipur) and we know that peace is the precedent for so many other good things," ANI quoted him as saying. "There have been so many other good things in the northeast and those can't continue without peace," added Garcetti.

