10-year-old develops 'most painful condition' known to mankind

Written by Ayushi Goswami July 11, 2023 | 04:48 pm 2 min read

The girl developed her condition during a family holiday in Fiji

A 10-year-old girl in Australia has been diagnosed with complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS), a rare and incurable disorder that is often called the "most painful condition" known to mankind. According to the New York Post, Bella Macey and her family went on a holiday to Fiji when a blister she developed on her right leg became infected.

Can't even touch leg with tissue: Girl

The girl now suffers from excruciating pain in her entire leg whenever she moves or is touched. Describing her condition, Macey told A Current Affair, "It's all sharp, it's burning, it's tingly. It's all sorts of different pain I never knew was possible." She said she can't even touch her leg with a tissue or else she will "scream."

Family went to US in search of treatment

The report said Macey's parents even took her to the United States (US) for treatment at the Spero Clinic. Fortunately, the treatment is available, but the parents aren't sure if they can afford it. Therefore, Macey's mother has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for her treatment. The page says the girl has lost mobility in her foot up to the groin.

CRPS affects arm or leg

Triggered by minor injuries or surgeries, CRPS brings a patient's life to a standstill. It is a type of chronic pain that usually affects an arm or a leg and involves abnormal inflammation or nervous dysfunction. Per the US National Institute of Health, CRPS can be acute and chronic (lasting over six months). Its treatments include heat or cold therapy, medication, physiotherapy, and biofeedback.

