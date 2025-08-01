2 wins in 19 games! WI's horrible T20I run continues 

Pakistan defeated West Indies by 14 runs in the first T20I in Lauderhill, thanks to Mohammad Nawaz's game-changing three-wicket over and Saim Ayub's impressive 57 runs. After posting a total of 178/6, Pakistan restricted West Indies to 164-7 despite late hitting from Jason Holder and Shamar Joseph. The defeat further highlights West Indies's struggles in T20Is, having lost 17 out of their last 19 matches.

Game changer Nawaz's 3-wicket over turns the tide Chasing 179, West Indies openers Johnson Charles and debutant Jewel Andrew started off well, adding 72 runs but at a run rate of just over six. However, things took a turn in the 12th over when Nawaz struck three wickets in quick succession. He dismissed Andrew and Charles for 35 each before trapping Gudakesh Motie for a duck. This left West Indies reeling at 75-3 and set the stage for Pakistan's victory.

Match highlights Ayub's half-century and bowling figures lead to his player award Ayub was named player of the match for his half-century (57 runs off 38 balls) and bowling figures of 2-20. He shared an 81-run second-wicket partnership with Fakhar Zaman (28 runs off 24 balls), taking Pakistan's score to 107 in the 12th over. Holder ended Ayub's innings by trapping him lbw, but not before he had helped set a competitive target for West Indies.