Bangladesh government approves T20I series against Pakistan: Details here
What's the story
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced that its upcoming tour of Pakistan has been cleared by the government.
Notably, the decision on the tour was earlier dealyed amid the cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.
The same had resulted in the postponement of the Indian Premier League and Pakistan Super League.
With the ceasefire announced, the Bangladesh board has finally given a go-ahead.
Finalization process
BCB awaits official letter to finalize tour
The BCB had earlier said that they needed government approval before finalizing the tour.
The board is now awaiting an official letter from the government to start talks with players.
This is an important step before they can confirm their next series in Pakistan.
However, some players have raised concerns over traveling due to security reasons, according to the BCB official's statement.
Statement
Statement of BCCI official
A BCB official confirmed the decision, telling Cricbuzz, "We have got the green signal (from the government) though we are yet to receive the official letter which we are expecting sooner than later but as far as I know the government has taken the decision in principle that they will let us visit Pakistan for the upcoming tour."
Tour adjustments
Revised schedule for Bangladesh's tour of Pakistan
The Pakistan Cricket Board recently revised the schedule for Bangladesh's tour, owing to the changes in Pakistan Super League timetable.
Bangladesh, who were slated to play five T20Is in Pakistan from May 25 to June 3, will now start their series on May 27 and end with the final match on June 5.
This was necessary due to PSL finals on May 25.