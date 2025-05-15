Most successful captains of India in Test history
Veteran Indian batter Virat Kohli retired from Test cricket with immediate effect on May 12.
One of India's most successful batters, Kohli ruled the roost in his purple patch that spanned from 2014 to 2020.
The golden era also saw him become India's most successful captain in Test history, surpassing MS Dhoni.
Have a look at the Indian captains with most Test wins.
#1
Virat Kohli: 40 wins
Kohli took over the reins from Dhoni during the 2014-15 Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under.
He won his first Test series as full-time captain, as India beat Sri Lanka 2-1 away from home.
Kohli overall led India to 40 wins in 68 Tests. They lost 17 Tests (Draws: 11).
Under him, India became the first Asian side to win a Test series in Australia (2018-19).
#2
MS Dhoni: 27 wins
Dhoni, who also scaled new heights, is the only other Indian captain to lead in 60-plus Tests (60). Under him, India won 27 and lost 18 Tests (Draws: 15).
Notably, India had a poor Test record overseas, especially in England and Australia, with Dhoni at the helm.
Besides, Dhoni is one of only two Indian captains to win a Test series in New Zealand.
Perfect start for Kohli and Dhoni
As per ESPNcricinfo, Dhoni remained unbeaten in his first 10 Test series. India won seven and drew three series during this period. Similarly, Kohli was also unbeaten in his first 10 series after being appointed the full-time captain (Wins: 9, Draws: 1).
#3
Sourav Ganguly: 21 wins
Legend Sourav Ganguly is the only other player to have led India to 20-plus wins in Test history.
In the early 2000s, Ganguly emerged as a fearless captain who transformed a young Team India.
Under him, India defeated a star-studded England and Australia in their own backyard.
Overall, Ganguly won 21 and lost 13 Tests as captain (Draws: 15).