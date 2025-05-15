What's the story

Veteran Indian batter Virat Kohli retired from Test cricket with immediate effect on May 12.

One of India's most successful batters, Kohli ruled the roost in his purple patch that spanned from 2014 to 2020.

The golden era also saw him become India's most successful captain in Test history, surpassing MS Dhoni.

