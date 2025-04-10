What's the story

Former Indian cricketer, Ambati Rayudu, has hit back at trolls for his recent comments lauding MS Dhoni.

The ex-CSK star was criticized after he compared Dhoni to a "war hero with a sword" during the Hindi broadcast of CSK's match against Punjab Kings on April 8.

Despite being trolled and receiving hate messages on social media, Rayudu stands by 'Thala' MS Dhoni.