Ambati Rayudu defends his support for MS Dhoni, slams trolls
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer, Ambati Rayudu, has hit back at trolls for his recent comments lauding MS Dhoni.
The ex-CSK star was criticized after he compared Dhoni to a "war hero with a sword" during the Hindi broadcast of CSK's match against Punjab Kings on April 8.
Despite being trolled and receiving hate messages on social media, Rayudu stands by 'Thala' MS Dhoni.
Support
Rayudu's unwavering support for Dhoni
Responding to the criticism, Rayudu took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "I was a Thala's fan. I am a Thala's fan I will always be a Thala's fan."
He went on to stress that public opinion wouldn't change his mind about Dhoni. "No matter what anyone thinks or does. It will not make a one percent difference," he added.
Twitter Post
Here's Rayudu's post!
I was a Thala’s fan— ATR (@RayuduAmbati) April 10, 2025
I am a Thala’s fan
I will always be a Thala’s fan.
No matter what anyone thinks or does. It will not make a one percent difference.
So please stop spending money on paid pr and donate that to charity. Lot of underprivileged people can benefit.
Clarification
Clarification on his comments
Rayudu's comments were put under the scanner after Navjot Singh Sidhu questioned them on-air.
The incident happened during the match against Punjab Kings when Dhoni came to bat at No. 5 when CSK needed 69 runs off 25 balls.
Despite Dhoni scoring 27 runs off just 12 balls, CSK lost to PBKS by 18 runs.
Rayudu maintained that his comments were an expression of admiration for the former captain's performance and attitude, despite Sidhu's on-air questioning.
Commentary
Rayudu's comments during the match
During the match against PBKS, Rayudu had said Dhoni was "coming out with a sword, not the bat."
He had further added that "the sword will be wielded tonight, and Dhoni's sword will be wielded."
Despite Sidhu's criticism of his choice of words for Dhoni, Rayudu had continued to express his admiration for the former captain.
This incident has sparked further discussions among fans and commentators alike.
Future matches
CSK's upcoming match and current form
Meanwhile, CSK, who are looking to get back to winning ways, will take on Kolkata Knight Riders at home on April 11.
Despite a rough start to the season, Rayudu's undying support for both Chennai Super Kings and their former captain Dhoni is apparent.
His comments have led to further discussions among fans and commentators alike, showcasing the strong bond between players and their supporters in the world of cricket.