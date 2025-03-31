What's the story

Former Indian cricketer and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter, Ambati Rayudu, has criticized the team's recent performance in the ongoing IPL season.

The CSK suffered their second successive defeat on Sunday, losing to Rajasthan Royals by six runs. This came after a loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 50 runs.

The match also highlighted a stark contrast in fielding standards between the two teams. RR's players received widespread praise for their sharp efforts on the field.