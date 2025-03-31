'Painful': Ambati Rayudu highlights CSK's flaws in IPL 2025
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter, Ambati Rayudu, has criticized the team's recent performance in the ongoing IPL season.
The CSK suffered their second successive defeat on Sunday, losing to Rajasthan Royals by six runs. This came after a loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 50 runs.
The match also highlighted a stark contrast in fielding standards between the two teams. RR's players received widespread praise for their sharp efforts on the field.
Fielding flaws
Rayudu highlights CSK's fielding struggles
Rayudu stressed on the significance of fielding in a nail-biting match, and highlighted CSK's dismal show in that department.
"CSK have never been known for their fielding — maybe in their earlier years — but what they've done in their first two matches this season has been quite poor," he said on JioStar after CSK's defeat.
He added some of CSK's mistakes were "quite painful to watch."
Game-changer
Impact of fielding on match outcome
Rayudu emphasized that in close games, every little detail counts.
He mentioned the amazing catches taken by RR players, and compared it with CSK's poor fielding display.
"Riyan Parag's catch, when Shivam Dube was going strong, was a real game-changer," Rayudu said.
This statement highlights how much of a difference good fielding can make in a closely-fought match such as this one.
Match recap
Performance in RR match
In a thrilling encounter in Guwahati, the Royals edged past CSK by six runs.
Despite late efforts from MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja, RR's spinners and death bowlers stood their ground in the nail-biting finish.
Nitish Rana's explosive knock of 81 off 36 balls helped RR post a challenging total of 182 for CSK to chase down.
Chase challenges
CSK struggle in another chase
CSK began their chase on a shaky note, losing Rachin Ravinda in the very first over.
Although skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad led the Super Kings with a composed fifty, consistent support was missing.
Wanindu Hasaranga was RR's standout bowler with figures of 4/35, his variations proving effective on the sluggish track.
The match ended with Sandeep Sharma holding his nerve. He dismissed Dhoni when CSK required 20 runs off the final over.