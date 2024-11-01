Summarize Simplifying... In short In a cricket match between India A and Australia A, Mukesh's six-wicket haul helped restrict Australia A to 195 runs.

Despite an early batting collapse, India A bounced back with Sudharsan and Padikkal's unbroken partnership of 178 runs, dominating Australia A's bowling.

India A vs Australia A: Visitors make solid recovery

By Rajdeep Saha 02:53 pm Nov 01, 202402:53 pm

What's the story India A made a stunning comeback on Day 2 of the ongoing unofficial Test against Australia A in Mackay. The visitors were bundled out for 107 in the first innings but managed to restrict Australia to 195. Mukesh Kumar was the pick of Indian bowlers with figures of 6/46. In response, India finished on 208/2 at stumps with Sai Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal leading the charge.

Bowling heroics

Mukesh Kumar shines with 6-wicket haul

Mukesh was the star bowler for India A, picking up six wickets for just 46 runs. His phenomenal spell restricted Australia A to just 195 runs in the first innings. Prasidh Krishna also played a key role with a three-wicket haul. The two bowlers ensured that India A stayed in the contest despite the batting collapse.

Batting resurgence

Sudharsan and Padikkal lead India A's fightback

In their second innings, India A were in a spot of bother at 30/2 after losing skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and Abhimanyu Easwaran. However, Sudharsan and Padikkal steadied the ship with an unbroken partnership of 178 runs. Their patience and ability to judge full lengths well helped them close in on centuries, giving a massive boost to India A's total score.

Dominant display

Sudharsan and Padikkal dominate Australia A's bowling

Sudharsan and Padikkal dominated Australia A's bowling, especially against off-spinner Todd Murphy. The duo used their feet well against Murphy, who failed to threaten with figures of none for 54 from 17 overs. Their combined efforts were instrumental in India A's recovery after the early loss of Gaikwad and Easwaran. Padikkal is unbeaten on 80 from 167 balls. Sudharsan is closing in on a century. He is unscathed on 96 from 185 balls.