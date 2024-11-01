Summarize Simplifying... In short India's cricket team has decided to cancel their intra-squad match ahead of the Test series in Australia, opting for more net practice instead.

India cancel intra-squad match ahead of Australia Test series

02:29 pm Nov 01, 2024

What's the story The Indian cricket team has opted to skip a three-day intra-squad match against the 'A' side during their upcoming Test tour of Australia. The decision was taken by team management, which feels that more net practice is important for the five-match series, starting November 22 in Perth. The warm-up match was earlier slated to be held at the WACA in Perth from November 15-17.

Strategy shift

Team management's strategy for Australia tour

The decision to call off the intra-squad match was taken on the advice of head coach Gautam Gambhir and a few senior players, who preferred more time in the nets. This is a departure from India's last two tours of Australia, where they played practice games ahead of the main series. In 2018-19, they played a four-day match against Cricket Australia XI and began the red-ball leg with a three-day game against Australia A during their 2020-21 tour.

High stakes

India's preparation for high-stakes Test series

The Indian team is under pressure as they seek their third consecutive Test series win in Australia, after a disappointing home series loss to New Zealand. The upcoming tour also has implications for the World Test Championship final. It's understood that top-order batters are keen on spending more time in the middle due to the similarity between the bounce of the WACA center strip and that of Perth Stadium track.

Past performance

India's previous intra-squad match experience

Last year, ahead of the first Test against South Africa in Centurion on Boxing Day, India A and the senior team had played an intra-squad match in Johannesburg. Despite the preparation, the Indian batting fell short in the Test. It is still unclear if this outcome influenced their decision to cancel the planned intra-squad match for the upcoming Australia series. The Indian team will depart for Australia soon after their third and final Test against New Zealand.