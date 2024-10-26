Summarize Simplifying... In short India faced its first home Test series defeat since 2012 against New Zealand, despite notable performances from players like Jaiswal, who became the youngest Indian to score 1,000 Test runs in a year, and Ashwin, who became the highest wicket-taker in ICC World Test Championship history.

Mitchell Santner was the chief architect of NZ's triumph (Image source: X/@BLACKCAPS)

India suffer first Test series defeat at home since 2012

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:58 pm Oct 26, 2024

What's the story New Zealand have scripted history by defeating India in the second Test, which took place in Pune. As the Kiwis also clinched the series opener, they have also sealed the three-match series 2-0. India hence have been handed their first home series defeat since 2012. Mitchell Santner was the chief architect of NZ's triumph as he claimed twin fifers.

Summary

How did the game pan out?

The Kiwis posted 259/10 batting first thanks to fifties from Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra. Washington Sundar dismissed seven batters. Santner's career-best 7/53 helped NZ bowl India out for 156 in the second innings. Skipper Tom Latham made 86 as the visitors managed 255/10, setting India a target of 359 runs. Santner claimed another fifer as India were folded for 245.

Bowlers

The Mitchell Santner show

Left-arm spinner Santner was nearly unplayable as he claimed 7/53 in his first outing and followed it up with 6/104. These were his first two fifers in Test cricket. He has now raced to 67 Test wickets at 36-plus. 22 of his scalps have come against India at 30-plus. With the bat, he has mustered 941 Test runs at 24.12.

Santner

Santner's performance only second to Patel

Santner's brilliant show in Pune was just a wicket short of teammate Ajaz Patel's record of 14 wickets for 225 runs in Mumbai in 2021. This makes Santner the second-best in terms of best match figures by a visiting spinner in India. F ormer England pacer Ian Botham (13/106) is the only other visiting bowler with better figures in India than Santner.

Santner

Santner registers these records

As per Cricbuzz, Santner (7/53) also recorded the third-best innings figures for NZ vs India in Tests. He is only behind Ajaz Patel (10/119 in 2021) and Richard Hadlee (7/23 in 1976). The left-arm spinner also became the third Kiwi bowler after Patel and Hadlee to register a 10-wicket match haul against the Indian team in the longest format.

Jaiswal

Jaiswal completes 1,000 Test runs in 2024

Jaiswal made a 60-ball 30 in his first outing and followed it up with a fiery 65-ball 77. During the game, the 22-year-old became the youngest Indian to score 1,000 Test runs in a calendar year. Jaiswal has had a phenomenal year, having scored 1,083 runs at 60.22. He has overall raced to 1,372 Test runs at 59.65.

Jaiswal

Jaiswal joins McCullum in elite six-hitting list

Jaiswal also became the second batter to hit more than 30 sixes in a calendar year in Tests. He smashed three sixes in the game, taking his tally to 31 sixes. During his 77-run knock, he also became the fastest Indian batter to score 1,000 Test runs at home. He completed the milestone in just 1,315 balls, bettering Virender Sehwag's record of 1,436 balls.

Latham

Latham's eighth Test fifty vs India

Latham scored 86 from 133 balls in the third innings. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has now raced to 5,634 runs from 84 Tests at 39.12. This was his 30th fifty in Tests (13 tons). In 11 matches versus India, Latham has amassed 633 runs at 31.57. This was his eighth fifty against them, out of which six have come on Indian soil.

Sundar

Sundar scripts these records

Sundar recorded figures worth 7/59 and 4/56. He became the fourth Indian to accomplish a 10-wicket match haul against NZ. Overall, Sundar's match figures of 11/115 are the fourth-best for India versus NZ (Tests). He had just six Test wickets prior to the game. Overall, this was his second match 10-fer in FC cricket as he has raced to 76 scalps at 28-plus.

Jadeja

Fine spell from Jadeja

Jadeja finished with 3/72 in the third innings. As per ESPNcricinfo, Jadeja has now raced to 309 wickets across 76 Tests, averaging 24.14. He has 13 fifers. Against NZ, the left-arm spinner has scalped 31 scalps at 32.48. 228 of his scalps have come at home at 21.09. With the bat, the southpaw has scored 3,173 Test runs at 35.65.

Ashwin

Ashwin becomes wicket-taker in WTC history

Star Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claimed 3/64 in his first outing and followed it up with 2/97. He has now raced to 533 wickets in Test cricket at 23.87. Ashwin unlocked another achievement as he became the highest wicket-taker in ICC World Test Championship (WTC) history. The 38-year-old, who now owns 190 scalps in the competition, displaced Australia's Nathan Lyon (197).

Conway

Conway's second Test fifty in India

After smashing a match-winning 91 in the series opener, Conway continued his exploits against India in the 2nd Test. The Kiwi opener smashed a 141-ball 76 in the first innings. Overall, the Kiwi batter has raced to 11 half-centuries in the format. He also has four Test tons to his name. Conway now has 1,789 runs at an average of 40.65.

Rachin

Ravindra races past 900 Test runs

The centurion in the opening Test, Rachin Ravindra smashed 65 off 105 balls on Day 1. The youngster registered his fourth half-century in the format. He also has two tons to his name. In 11 Tests, the Kiwi batter has raced to 919 runs and carries an average of 45.95.

Information

Do you know?

With the series defeat, India's record of 18 consecutive bilateral home series wins have come to an end - the longest such streak for any team. India's preceding Test series defeat came against England in 2012. Alastair Cook led his troop to a 2-1 triumph.