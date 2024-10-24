Summarize Simplifying... In short South Africa has climbed to 4th in the World Test Championship 2023-25 standings after winning three out of seven matches.

Their victory has negatively impacted Bangladesh's position, dropping their points percentage to 30.56 and placing them 7th.

Key players in the match included South Africa's Kagiso Rabada, who claimed a six-wicket haul, and Tony de Zorzi and Tristan Stubbs, who led the team to a win with a target of 106 runs. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

South Africa won the first Test versus Bangladesh by seven wickets (Photo credit: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

South Africa climb to 4th in WTC 2023-25 standings: Details

By Rajdeep Saha 07:32 pm Oct 24, 202407:32 pm

What's the story South Africa have climbed to the fourth spot in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 standings after defeating Bangladesh by seven wickets in the first Test on Thursday. The win increased their PCT (points percentage) to 47.62, allowing them to leapfrog New Zealand and England on the table. This is South Africa's first Test win in Asia since they beat Sri Lanka in Galle back in July 2014. Here are the details.

Rankings impact

SA are in the hunt; Bangladesh struggle

Playing their 7th Test in the 2023-25 cycle, South Africa have managed to win three and lose three (D1). SA have 40 points under their belt. The defeat has dented Bangladesh's position in the WTC 2023-25 cycle, with their points percentage dropping to 30.56. Bangladesh suffered their 3rd successive defeat in Tests since a 2-0 win over Pakistan. Bangladesh are placed 7th. They have managed to win three and lose six out of nine played in this cycle.

Match highlights

South Africa's bowlers shine against Bangladesh

South Africa's pacers and spinners, including Kagiso Rabada, Wiaan Mulder and Keshav Maharaj, shared three wickets apiece in the first innings. In Bangladesh's second innings, Rabada was solid. He claimed a six-wicket haul. He managed 6/112 and led the show. Chasing a target of 106 runs, South Africa won with Tony de Zorzi (41) and Tristan Stubbs (30*) leading the charge. The second Test between the two nations will be played on October 29 in Chattogram.