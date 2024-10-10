Summarize Simplifying... In short Rinku Singh's match-winning 53-run knock against Bangladesh was influenced by his love for red-ball cricket and advice from MS Dhoni on handling early wicket losses.

His game-changing 108-run partnership with Reddy, marked by smart play and enjoyment, also played a crucial role in India's victory. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

India won the match by 86 runs thanks to Rinku (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Rinku Singh credits Dhoni's advice for match-winning knock against Bangladesh

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:45 pm Oct 10, 202402:45 pm

What's the story Rinku Singh, the star of India's second T20I victory over Bangladesh, has credited his match-winning performance to MS Dhoni's valuable advice. The Indian team clinched the series by 86 runs in New Delhi on Wednesday. Singh and Nitish Kumar Reddy played a key role in setting the visitors a daunting target of 222 runs.

Cricket passion

Singh's love for red-ball cricket fuels his performance

Singh, who scored a quickfire 53 off 29 balls, has a special love for red-ball cricket. He feels this love played a major role in his performance against Bangladesh. "I love playing with the red ball," he said after the match. "The way I batted right now in this match is similar to how I bat at 5-6 number when wickets fall in domestic games."

Game-changer

Singh and Reddy's partnership turns the tide for India

Singh and Reddy turned the game in India's favor with a 108-run stand off just 49 balls. Singh lauded Reddy's 'intelligence' during their partnership, saying, "There was a no-ball, and he hit a six on the free hit. From there, Nitish's confidence soared." He also revealed they were enjoying their time on the field while focusing on scoring runs for their team.

Mentor's guidance

Singh reveals Dhoni's advice

Singh also revealed he had got some useful advice from MS Dhoni on dealing with situations when the team loses early wickets. "I have been talking to Mahi Bhai (MS Dhoni), and he has been helpful," Singh said. "He told me what a batter should do if the team loses early wickets." This advice from Dhoni apparently proved instrumental in Singh's match-winning effort against Bangladesh.