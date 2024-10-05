Summarize Simplifying... In short Shivam Dube, a key player in India's T20I cricket team, is out of the upcoming Bangladesh matches due to injury.

Tilak Varma, with a T20I strike rate of 139.41, will step in as Dube's replacement.

Tilak Varma, with a T20I strike rate of 139.41, will step in as Dube's replacement.

The Indian squad, led by Suryakumar Yadav, is gearing up for the challenge.

Shivam Dube will miss the T20is versus Bangladesh

By Rajdeep Saha 10:34 pm Oct 05, 202410:34 pm

What's the story Shivam Dube, a key player in India's T20I team, has been sidelined from the upcoming series against Bangladesh due to a back injury. The three-match series is set to commence in Gwalior on Sunday. Dube's place in the squad will be filled by youngster Tilak Varma, who is expected to join the team on Saturday morning. Here are further details.

Track record

Dube's performance and injury history

Dube has been a consistent performer for India's T20I team since his return to the national squad in August last year. He has amassed 377 runs in 23 matches at an average of 31.41 and a strike rate of 126.93. His contributions include two consecutive unbeaten half-centuries against Afghanistan in January, and key performances in India's victorious campaign at the T20 World Cup held in West Indies and USA.

Replacement

Tilak Varma to replace injured Dube

Varma, who has played 16 T20Is to date, will replace the injured Dube in the squad. His last appearance was in the first T20I against Afghanistan in Mohali earlier this year. Varma has clobbered 336 runs at 33.60 with the help of two fifties. His strike rate is 139.41. He was last seen in the 2024 Duleep Trophy. He scored 10, 111*, 5 and 19 across two matches for India A.

Information

India's squad for Bangladesh T20Is

India T20I squad: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, JItesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav, Tilak Varma.