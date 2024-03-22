Next Article

IPL champions CSK win 2024 season opener versus RCB: Stats

12:00 am Mar 23, 2024

What's the story Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 champions Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 2024 season opener at Chepauk on Friday. RCB posted 173/6 after being 78/5 at one stage. Mustafizur Rahman claimed a four-wicket haul (4/29). For the Challengers, Anuj Rawat and Dinesh Karthik added a record-breaking stand. In response, CSK batters chipped in and earned a crucial win (176/4).

How did the match pan out?

Faf du Plessis handed RCB a solid start, smashing a 23-ball 35. However, from 41/0, RCB fell apart to 42/3 before losing two more wickets. Mustafizur was brilliant in this phase. Anuj and Karthik then took charge and helped their side get past 170. CSK were 110/4 at one stage before Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja added crucial runs thereafter. Cameron Green claimed 2/27.

Kohli becomes first Indian with 12,000 T20 runs

35-year-old Virat Kohli became the first Indian to complete 12,000 runs in T20 cricket. He is currently the leading run-scorer in T20 Internationals. Kohli, who scored a 20-ball 21, owns 12,015 runs. He is overall the sixth player with this feat, after Chris Gayle (14,562), Shoaib Malik (13,360), Kieron Pollard (12,900), Alex Hales (12,319), and David Warner (12,065).

Kohli becomes second player with this record against CSK

Kohli completed 1,000 runs against Chennai Super Kings. The star batter reached this landmark with his 15th run. Kohli now has 1,006 runs against CSK. He has joined Shikhar Dhawan on this list. The Punjab Kings captain has racked up 1,057 runs at a remarkable average of 44.04 in the cash-rich league. Kohli now has 1,000-plus runs against two IPL teams (1,030 vs DC).

Faf du Plessis achieves this feat for RCB

Du Plessis's 35 took him to 1,233 runs for RCB in the IPL at 42.51. He has now become the fourth-highest scorer for RCB, surpassing fellow team-mate Glenn Maxwell (1,214). Overall, du Plessis owns 4,168 runs in the IPL.

Mustafizur Rahman claims his maiden IPL four-fer, surpasses 50 wickets

Playing his 49th match in the IPL, Mustafizur managed 4/29. Notably, he conceded 16 runs in the 19th over. The left-arm pacer has raced to 51 IPL scalps at 28.88. He registered his maiden four-wicket haul in the cash-rich league. Overall, Mustafizur owns 297 wickets in the 20-over format from 241 matches. He managed his sixth four-wicket haul.

Second-best bowling returns on IPL debut for CSK

As per Cricbuzz, Mustafizur has clocked the second-best bowling returns on IPL debut for CSK after Shadab Jakati, who clocked 4/24 versus DC in Johannesburg in 2009.

Anuj and Karthik add 95 runs

RCB lost half their side inside 12 overs. Anuj and Karthik then built a solid stand and accelerated at the death. Both players ran well between wickets before dominating against the CSK pacers. A 95-run stand came from 50 deliveries. Anuj managed a 25-ball 48. He smashed four fours and three sixes (SR: 192). Karthik slammed a 26-ball 38* (4s: 3, 6s: 2).

Anuj and Karthik slam these records

Anuj and Karthik have posted the highest partnership for the 6th wicket or below against CSK in the IPL, breaking the previous best tally of 81 between Karthik and Andre Russell (KKR) in 2021. Anuj and Karthik's 95-run stand is the second-highest partnership for the 6th wicket or below for RCB. Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed added 97* runs versus DC in 2022.

Rachin Ravindra shines on his IPL debut

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra excelled on his IPL debut for the Super Kings. He smashed a whirlwind 15-ball 37. He smoked three fours and three sixes. Ravindra clocked a strike rate of 246.67. Karn Sharma dismissed him.

Rahane scores 27 in his 250th T20 match

Playing his 173rd IPL match, Ajinkya Rahane scored a 19-ball 27. He added 33 runs alongside Ravindra and another 28 with Daryl Mitchell. Rahane hit two sixes in his knock (SR: 142.11). As per ESPNcricinfo, he now owns 4,427 IPL runs at 30.95. Rahane is closing in on 100 IPL sixes (98). Rahane played his 250th T20 match, racing to 6,168 runs (6s: 136).

21-10 win-loss record for CSK over RCB

CSK and RCB have met on 32 occasions. CSK have won 21 matches with RCB pocketing 10 wins. One match ended without a result. In IPL 2023, the two teams met once as CSK beat RCB by eight runs.

A match-winning 66-run stand between Dube and Jadeja

Dube walked in when CSK were 99/3. Once Mitchell was dismissed (110/4), he was supported by the experienced Jadeja as the two added an unbeaten 66-run stand from 37 balls. Dube smashed a 28-ball 34*, smashing four fours and a six. Jadeja hit an unbeaten 17-ball 25. He struck at 147.06.

100 IPL sixes for Jadeja

Jadeja smashed one six in his knock of 25*. In 227 matches (174 innings), the southpaw now owns 2,716 runs at 26.62. He has raced to 100 IPL sixes. Jadeja also owns 193 fours.

