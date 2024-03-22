Next Article

Virat Kohli averages over 37 against CSK in the IPL

Virat Kohli becomes second player with this record against CSK

By Parth Dhall 08:59 pm Mar 22, 2024

What's the story Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli has completed 1,000 runs against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. The star batter reached this landmark in the IPL 2024 opener between the two sides at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Kohli became the second batter to touch the 1,000-run mark against CSK in the tournament. He achieved this feat with his 15th run.

Record

Kohli joins Shikhar Dhawan

Kohli scored 21 versus CSK and now has 1,006 runs against them. He has joined Shikhar Dhawan on this list. The Punjab Kings captain has racked up 1,057 runs at a remarkable average of 44.04 in the cash-rich league. Meanwhile, Kohli has reached this mark in his 32nd encounter against the Super Kings.

Information

Kohli and Dhawan in elite club

As of now, Kohli and Dhawan are the only batters to have scored over 800 runs against CSK in the IPL. Former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is Kohli's closest rival on the list, with 791 runs.

Information

Second IPL side against whom Kohli owns 1,000-plus runs

Kohli now has 1,000-plus runs against two IPL teams. Apart from tonight's milestone versus CSK, Kohli also owns 1,030 runs versus the Delhi Capitals. He has joined David Warner in terms of reaching this milestone against two IPL teams.

IPL

Over 7,200 runs in IPL

In 32 IPL games versus CSK, Kohli has racked up 1,006 runs at an average of 37.25. He has nine fifties under his belt with the best score of 90*. Kohli is also the highest run-scorer in the cash-rich league with 7,284 runs at 37.16. He remains the only player to have represented one franchise since the inaugural 2008 season.

Milestone

First Indian with 12,000 T20 runs

During the knock, Kohli unlocked another achievement. He is now the only Indian to have scored over 12,000 T20 runs. He is overall the sixth player with this feat, after Chris Gayle (14,562), Shoaib Malik (13,360), Kieron Pollard (12,900), Alex Hales (12,319), and David Warner (12,065). The 35-year-old is presently the highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals. He owns over 4,000 runs in the format.

Twitter Post

