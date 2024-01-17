India win 3rd T20I through two Super Overs; rout Afghanistan

By Parth Dhall Edited by Rajdeep Saha 11:53 pm Jan 17, 2024

The Bengaluru T20I saw two Super Overs (Image source: X/@BCCI)

India routed Afghanistan 3-0 after winning the 3rd and final T20I at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The match was decided through two Super Overs, with Afghanistan leveling India's score (212/4). Gulbadin Naib scored 55*, with Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, and Mohammad Nabi shining. A 190-run stand between Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh lifted India from 22/4. The former slammed a record-breaking ton.

A look at the match summary

India lost four quick wickets, batting first. Fareed Ahmad sent back three batters. Rohit and Rinku ruled the roost, guiding India past 200. In response, Afghanistan openers Gurbaz and Zadran added 93 runs. Gulbadin Naib and Mohammad Nabi took over in the middle overs before the former scored 19 in the final over. The match went into the Super Over, followed by another.

Here's what transpired in the Super Over 1

Although Naib came to bat in the Super Over, he was run out. Gurbaz and Nabi then powered the visitors to 16/1. Nabi smashed a defining six. Rohit smacked two consecutive sixes in India's chase, but two runs were still required off the last ball. Rohit, the non-striker retired out and sent in Rinku before the final ball. India claimed just one run.

Here's what transpired in Super Over 2

India batted first this time, and Rohit came out all guns blazing. He batted despite beging retired out in the first one. The Indian captain smacked a four and a six to get India in front. However, India managed just 11, losing two wickets. Ravi Bishnoi took two wickets in the first three balls, driving India to victory.

An incredible stand between Rohit and Rinku

While the bowler-friendly pitch and conditions thwarted India, a century-plus partnership between Rohit and Rinku saved India from sinking. The duo helped India recover brick-by-brick, guiding them past 80 in 12 overs. While Rinku consistently rotated the strike, Rohit cleared the rope on several occasions. The 100-run partnership came up in the 16th over. They eventually took India past 200 in no time.

India's highest partnership in T20Is

Rohit and Rinku added 190 runs for the fifth wicket. This India's highest partnership for any wicket in T20Is. The previous highest partnership in this regard was between Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson (176 runs vs Ireland, 2022). Nepal's DS Airee and Kushal Malla previouslt held the record for the highest T20I stand for the fifth wicket or below (145 vs Hong Kong, 2023).

First batter with five T20I tons

Rohit, who recorded ducks in India's first two encounters, regained his Midas touch in Bengaluru. Working in tandem with Rinku, he reached his century in the 19th over. Interestingly, Rohit was batting at 17(24) at one stage. Rohit slammed his fifth century, now the most by a batter in T20Is. He went past his compatriot Suryakumar Yadav and Australia's Glenn Maxwell (four each).

Rohit's highest T20I score

Rohit returned unbeaten on 121 off 69 balls, a knock laced with 11 fours and 8 sixes. From reverse sweeps to stylish pulls, the knock had some riveting strokes. He started cautiously but finished with a strike rate of 175.36. Rohit registered his highest score in the shortest international format, gonig past 118 against Sri Lanka in 2017 in Indore.

Most T20I runs as Indian captain

Rohit scripted another record in the match. He surpassed Virat Kohli to become India's highest run-scorer as captain in T20I cricket. Rohit, who led India for the 54th time in the format, attained the feat with his 44th run in the match. He is only behind Aaron Finch, Babar Azam, and Kane Williamson in terms of T20I runs as captain.

Rinku slams his second T20I fifty

While Rohit counter-attacked with big hits, Rinku safeguarded the other end. He didn't fall prey to Afghanistan's short-ball ploy. Rinku smashed 69* off 39 balls, a knock studded with 2 fours and 6 sixes. Notably, three of these maximums came on the final three deliveries of the innings. Rinku slammed his second T20I fifty and recorded his highest score in the format.

Kohli records his first golden duck in T20Is

India lost Jaiswal in the third over, which exposed Kohli in the middle. The latter was caught off gaurd as pacer Fareed Ahmad straightaway tested him with a short ball. Kohli was caught at mid-off in an attempt to pull. According to Cricbuzz, Kohli recorded his first-ever golden duck in T20I cricket. Overall, this was his fifth duck in the shortest international format.

Naib played a scintillating knock for Afghanistan

While Gurbaz and Zadran gave Afghanistan a solid platform, Naib had the onus to take them forward. Although Naib lost Gurbaz, Zadran, and Azmatullah Omarzai in quick succession, he kept the scoreboard in check. Naib, who smshed 57 in the 2nd T20I, carried his form to Bengaluru. He slammed a 23-ball 55* (4 fours and 4 sixes). It was his third T20I fifty.

Fifties for Gurbaz and Zadran

Gurbaz slammed a 32-ball 50 for the Afghans. He smashed three fours and four sixes. Gurbaz has raced to 1,271 runs from 49 matches at 25.93. He registered his sixth fifty. Fellow opener Zadran also hit 50 from 41 balls. He now has 699 runs at 26.88. He registered his fourth fifty in the format for Afghanistan.

Nabi becomes the first Afghan player to smash 100 sixes

Nabi made his presence felt with a useful 16-ball 34. He slammed two fours and three sixes. He has now become the first Afghan player to smash 100 sixes in the format (101). Nabi owns 1,967 runs at 22.60.