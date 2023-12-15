Rohit Sharma: Decoding his achievements as Mumbai Indians skipper

By Rajdeep Saha 08:09 pm Dec 15, 202308:09 pm

Rohit helped MI win five IPL titles (Photo credit: X/@ImRo45)

Mumbai Indians have replaced Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as the new captain of the franchise in the Indian Premier League. Rohit was appointed MI skipper in 2013. Keeping the future in mind, MI opted for a smooth transition. They had earlier traded former player Hardik from Gujarat Titans and identified him as the leader.

Why does this story matter?

With Rohit at the end of his career, MI responded first by getting Pandya back. They had a clear idea of handing him the captaincy role once the deal was completed. Rohit, who will continue to play for MI in the IPL, has left a lasting impression as captain. He can look back and count a lot of positives. We decode his achievements.

Five IPL honors as MI's captain

Rohit has led MI to five IPL finals, winning all five. He has won the trophy in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020 respectively. Three of MI's IPL wins have come by beating Chennai Super Kings in the final. As per ESPNcricinfo, Rohit managed MI in 158 IPL matches. He claimed 87 wins and 67 losses, besides tying four matches.

One Champions League Twenty20 title as well

Rohit helped MI win the 2013 edition of the now-defunct Champions League Twenty20. MI went on to overcome Rajasthan Royals in the final. He enjoyed four wins and a defeat that season as skipper.

Over 5,000 runs for MI in the IPL

Rohit has scored 5,041 runs in the IPL for MI at 29.40. He is the only player with 5,000-plus runs. He owns one ton and 34 fifties. Meanwhile, he has made 198 appearances for the franchise (highest). He owns the second-highest sixes for MI (206) and the most fours (458). Notably, his 14 ducks are the most by any MI batter in IPL history.

One of six centurions for MI in IPL history

Rohit is one of the six centurions for MI. Sanath Jayasuriya was the first to smash an IPL ton for MI in 2008. Sachin Tendulkar followed suit in 2011. Rohit got his ton in 2012. Lendl Simmons, Suryakumar Yadav, and Cameron Green are the others.

Unique records held by Rohit for MI

Rohit's 167*-run partnership alongside Herschelle Gibbs in 2012 remains MI's highest stand for any wicket in IPL history. Rohit owns 76 catches for the franchise which is the second-highest after Kieron Pollard. The veteran also owns the fifth-highest number of runs in a campaign for MI (538 in 2013). Sachin Tendulkar (618 in 2009) holds the top spot.

Decoding Rohit's overall IPL stats

Former Deccan Chargers ace Rohit is the fourth-highest scorer in IPL history. He has amassed 6,211 runs at 29.57. He is one of the three Indian players to score 6,000-plus runs. Rohit has the joint-fourth-most fifty-plus scores in the competition (43). With 257 sixes, Rohit is only behind Chris Gayle (357) in terms of slamming the most maximums.

MI's global head of performance, Mahela Jayawardene speaks about Rohit

"We express our gratitude to Rohit Sharma for his exceptional leadership; his tenure as the captain of the Mumbai Indians since 2013 has been nothing short of extraordinary. His leadership has not only brought unparalleled success to the team but has also solidified his place as one of the finest captains in the history of the IPL," said Mahela Jayawardene.

MI's forever skipper!