World Cup, India vs Netherlands: Rohit Sharma elects to bat

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:33 pm Nov 12, 202301:33 pm

India are unbeaten in the tournament (Source: X/@BCCI)

India are up against Netherlands in the last group stage match of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Bengaluru. The Men in Blue have been sensational and will look to carry that momentum into the semi-finals. It has been a productive campaign for the Netherlands as they have won two matches. Meanwhile, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat.

Here are the stadium stats

Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host this fixture on November 12 from 2:00pm IST. Teams batting second have won 23 out of 42 ODIs played here. 236 is the average first innings total here while India defended the lowest total of 166/4 against England via the DLS method. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

A look at the head-to-head record

India and the Netherlands have met each other only two times in ODIs. Both times the Men in Blue have prevailed over the Dutch. They faced each other at the ODI World Cup on both occasions in 2003 and 2011 editions of the tournament.

Here are India's key performers

Virat Kohli is India's highest run-getter in the 2023 World Cup with 543 runs from eight matches at an exceptional average of 108.60. Mohammed Shami's bowling average of 12.74 is the best at the ODI World Cup among bowlers with at least 30 wickets. Kuldeep Yadav is India's most successful ODI bowler this year with 45 wickets at 17.77.

A look at Netherlands's key performers

Scott Edwards and Max O'Dowd are two of the most successful Dutch batters this year in ODIs with 680 and 611 runs, respectively. Sybrand Engelbrecht with 255 runs is their highest run-getter at the 2023 WC. Bas de Leede is their most successful ODI bowler this year with 29 wickets. He also leads their 2023 World Cup wickets tally with 14 wickets at 28.92.

Here are the playing XIs

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj. Netherlands Playing XI: Wesley Barresi, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (WK/C), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.