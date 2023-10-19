Rohit Sharma surpasses 6,000 ODI runs in Asia: Key stats

1/6

Sports 2 min read

Rohit Sharma surpasses 6,000 ODI runs in Asia: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 08:04 pm Oct 19, 202308:04 pm

Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma has gone past 6,000 ODI runs in Asia (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma has gone past 6,000 ODI runs in Asia. Rohit achieved the mark versus Bangladesh in match number 17 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Chasing 257, Rohit handed India a solid start. He also raced to 200 ODI sixes in Asia during his knock of 48. We break down his numbers.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

Rohit has been a champion performer in ODIs. His numbers speak volumes. Rohit is currently the top scorer in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 (265). He has also become the fourth-highest scorer in ODI World Cups, amassing 1,243 runs at 65.42. He is a master in the sub-continent and scoring 6,000-plus runs is a solid effort.

3/6

Rohit gets past 6,000 ODI runs in Asia

As per ESPNcricinfo, Rohit featured in his 142nd match on Asian soil. He needed 16 runs to get to a mark of 6,000 runs. He managed a 40-ball 48 before being dismissed by Hasan Mahmud. He owns 6,032 runs in Asia at 49.85 with the help of 16 tons and 32 fifties. He also owns 585 fours and 200 sixes in Asia.

4/6

Breaking down his numbers in Asia

Rohit has scored 4,413 runs at home at an average of 58.84 (100s: 13, 50s: 20). In Bangladesh, Rohit has played 15 games, scoring 409 runs at 34.08 (50s: 4). In Pakistan, Rohit has played six ODIs, scoring 116 runs at 28.00. In Sri Lanka, he has 777 runs at 28.77 (100s: 2, 50s: 5). He owns 317 runs in the UAE at 105.22.

5/6

Rohit and his story of sixes

Rohit hit two sixes in the match versus Bangladesh. He owns 305 ODI maximums. In India's high-octane World Cup clash against Pakistan in Ahmedabad, Rohit became the third player in men's ODIs to smash 300 sixes. Rohit also raced past 150 ODI sixes at home (154). Versus Afghanistan, Rohit became the batter with the most international sixes. He currently has 564 sixes.

6/6

Decoding Rohit's overall ODI stats

In 255 matches, Rohit owns 10,377 runs at 49.18. He has 31 tons and 53 fifties. Besides his 305 sixes, he also owns 957 fours. Versus Bangladesh, Rohit has 786 runs from 17 games at 56.14. Meanwhile, he is currently the fourth-highest scorer in ODI World Cup history (1,243). He surpassed Brian Lara and AB de Villiers in terms of World Cup runs.