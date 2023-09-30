ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Decoding the India squad

Hosts India will fight for their third title in the 2023 edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup. The Men in Blue will head into the tournament as hot favorites. The Rohit Sharma-led team will kick-start its campaign against Australia in Chennai on October 8. India have finalized their final 15 with most of their bases covered. Here we analyze India's WC squad.

Ashwin replaces Axar in the final 15

An injury to all-rounder Axar Patel meant Ravichandran Ashwin made it to the final XI. Yuzvendra Chahal is another notable exclusion. India's WC squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

India's top-five batters average over 45

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul are all but likely to form India's top five. While all these batters average over 45 in ODIs, none of the other teams have their top-five batters averaging 40 or more. Hence, it won't be too far-fetched to state that India have the best or rather the most settled batting line-up.

Potent back-ups for batters

India's bench strength in terms of batting also looks solid. Both Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav have been in fine form lately and would be raring to go if an opportunity arrives. Kishan, who can also double up as a keeper, breaks the right-handed monotony. SKY, meanwhile, can truly be a nightmare for bowlers in the end overs.

Just all-rounders in the squad

In Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja, India have just genuine all-rounders in the squad and both will feature in the starting XI. Hence, India can find themselves in a spot of bother if any of the two gets injured midway. Though Ravichandran Ashwin and Shardul Thakur possess batting abilities, the number-seven position would be too high for them.

Jadeja's batting form is a cause of concern

As per ESPNcricinfo, Jadeja has compiled just 225 across 14 ODI innings since the start of last year at 28.12. Moreover, his strike rate reads a paltry 63.73. His batting form is indeed a cause of concern for India. Meanwhile, Pandya has gone from strength to strength. In 16 ODIs this year, he has picked 16 wickets besides scoring 372 runs.

A solid bowling attack

Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah are certain inclusions. As India seem adamant about having a potent batter at number eight, Mohammed Shami might have to wait for his chances. Hence, the remaining spot would be given to pacer Shardul Thakur or spinner Ravichandran Ashwin according to the conditions. Ashwin, who impressed in the Australia ODI series, seems ahead in the pecking order.

Here are India's top performers

As mentioned, India's top-five batters average over 45 in the format. While Kohli (13,083) and Rohit (10,112) are the leading run-getters among active cricketers, Gill (1,917), Rahul (2,291), and Iyer (1,801) also own decent experience. With 204 ODI scalps, Jadeja is the highest wicket-taker among active Indian players. Shami (171), Kuldeep (152), Bumrah (129), and Ashwin (155) also own 100-plus ODI wickets.