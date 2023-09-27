India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Pat Cummins elects to bat

Written by Parth Dhall September 27, 2023 | 01:06 pm 2 min read

India and Australia will clash in the 3rd and final ODI at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. It will be a dead rubber as the hosts have already gained an unassailable 2-0 lead. However, India eye their first-ever series sweep over the Men in Yellow in the format. Australian captain Pat Cummins has won the toss and elected to bat first.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

As mentioned, the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium will host the third match on Wednesday (September 27). The pitches produced here usually assist the batters. There have been plenty of high-scoring encounters here Meanwhile, spinners are also expected to get some assistance in the middle overs. The match will be telecast live on Sports 18 channels and live-streamed on the JioCinema app (1:30pm IST).

India eye series sweep against Australia

Over the years, India and Australia have clashed in some riveting encounters in both bilateral series and multilateral tournaments. Notably, India have never whitewashed Australia in an ODI series (three or more matches). Even the Aussies haven't attained this feat. Australia won the last two ODI series against India by a 2-1 margin. India's last ODI series win over Australia came in 2020.

The last four bilateral ODI series (India-Australia)

It is worth noting that the last four bilateral ODI series between India and Australia comprised only three matches. Australia have won two of them. Besides, the last five-match series between the two sides was held in 2019.

