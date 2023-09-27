Asian Games: Shooter Sift Kaur wins historic gold, scripts history

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 27, 2023

This is India's first invidual gold medal at the 2023 Asian Games

India won their fifth gold medal at the 2023 Asian Games as Sift Kaur prevailed in the 50m rifle three-position individual event, while Ashi Chouksey finished with the bronze medal. Sift won the gold as she shattered the world record with a score of 469.6. Zhang Qiongyue of China won the silver medal ahead of Ashi who finished third with 451.9.

World record gold medal for Sift in final

Sift, who finished second in the qualification round, came out even stronger in the final event as she broke the world record with a score of 469.6. Zhang, with a score of 462.3, finished with the silver medal. Ashi finished third with a score of 451.9 to clinch the bronze. Ashi's 8.9 shot on her final attempt made her lose out on the silver.

Silver in women's 50m rifle three-position team event

Earlier, India bagged a silver medal in the women's 50m rifle three-position event. The trio of Ashi, Manini Kaushik, and Sift shot a total of 1,764 points in the qualification event. China bagged the gold with a score of 1,773, while South Korea clinched bronze with 1756. Sift and Aishi finished second and sixth respectively, and qualified for the final.

Sift broke the national record in the qualification round

Sift was sensational in the qualification round as she broke the national record with a score of 594. However, she finished second to progress to the individual final. China's Xia Siyu finished first despite having the same points as Sift. She had more inner 10s.

India on sixth position in the medals tally

India won their fifth gold of the 2023 Asian Games and they are sixth in the overall medals tally. Overall, they have bagged 20 medals in total, which include five silver and 10 bronze medals. China, South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong and Uzbekistan are ahead.

