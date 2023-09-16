Asian Games: Decoding Sunil Chhetri-led Indian football team

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 16, 2023 | 05:03 pm 4 min read

Sunil Chhetri will lead a young brigade to the 2023 Asian Games

The All India Football Federation has announced the Indian football team (men's) squad for the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. The event will begin on September 19 and run till October 7. India will participate in the event after nine years. Sunil Chhetri will lead the team filled with youngsters and he will be supported by senior defender Sandesh Jhingan. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Firstly, the Sports Ministry was not allowing the football team (men and women) to participate in the 19th Asian Games due to their low rankings in Asia. However, after a lot of pleading, they allowed the teams exemption. But with the Indian Super League and other AFC competitions coming up, clubs were reluctant to release players. Eventually, AIFF has reached a middle ground.

Chhetri's inclusion is a big boost for India

Chhetri will be India's beacon of hope in this event. With 142 matches for India under his belt, the 39-year-old will look to inspire the youngsters and also bang in the goals whenever he gets an opportunity. He has netted 92 goals in the international circuit. Although he won't be adding to this tally in this tournament, he will be the main man upfront.

Jhingan and Chinglensana added to the revised squad

Jhingan and Chinglensana Singh were not there in the initial squad. The defensive duo were added later into the side due to the team's lack of defensive options. Jhingan is one of the best defenders in the country and his experience of 56 matches for India will help the team. Chinglensana is a solid defender and he will form a strong partnership with Jhingan.

Other players with international exposure

The likes of Narender Gahlot, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Aniket Jadhav, Rahul KP, and Rahim Ali are the other capped players and have some international exposure. This batch of players represented India at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017. Amarjit was the captain of that team. The rest of the players have represented India in Under-23 or Under-20 age group levels.

Gurpreet Singh misses out, Gurmeet/Dheeraj to step up

India's number one goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was not released by Bengaluru FC with the ISL knocking at the door. The likes of Gurmeet Singh and Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem will deputise in his place. Gurmeet has been with the Indian team in the last few national camps while Dheeraj was India's star at the U-17 World Cup. They will look to fill the void.

Who are the key performers?

Samuel Kynshi was the highest Indian goal-scorer last season in the I-League. He netted six goals and provided five assists. Gurkirat Singh is a prolific forward and was crucial for the India U-20 team last year. He has represented Mumbai City in the AFC Champions League. Chhetri and Jhingan will lead the attack and defence respectively. Chinglensana has represented the Indian team 11 times.

AIFF may include other players as well

AIFF will conduct a medical test before including East Bengal winger Naorem Mahesh Singh, who is now an Indian senior team regular. Some reports suggest that Mohun Bagan Super Giant stars Liston Colaco and goalkeeper Vishal Yadav are also travelling with the team.

A look at the final squad

Goalkeepers: Gurmeet Singh, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Vishal Yadav Defenders: Sumit Rathi, Narender Gahlot, Deepak Tangri, Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh, Lalchungnunga Midfielders: Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Samuel James Kynshi, Rahul KP, Abdul Rabeeh, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Bryce Miranda, Azfar Noorani, Vincy Barretto Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Rahim Ali, Rohit Danu, Gurkirat Singh, Aniket Jadhav Head coach: Igor Stimac.

A look at the schedule

India have been drawn in Group A alongside hosts China, Myanmar and Bangladesh. The Blue Tigers will face China, Bangladesh and Myanmar on September 19, 21, and 24 respectively. The round of 16 clashes will happen on September 26 or 27. Quarter-finals are scheduled on October 1, while semi-finals are on October 4. The final and the third-place playoff are scheduled on October 7.

