Injured Naseem Shah likely to miss 2023 Cricket World Cup

Sports

Injured Naseem Shah likely to miss 2023 Cricket World Cup

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 16, 2023 | 04:47 pm 2 min read

Naseem Shah suffered a shoulder injury in the ongoing 2023 Asia Cup (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Pakistan have faced a massive setback as initial reports from Naseem Shah's injury show that the young pacer may miss the upcoming 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India. As per ESPNCricinfo, the youngster may remain on the sideline for the entire year, missing several series including the one against Australia and also the next season of Pakistan Super League. Here's more.

Naseem suffered a shoulder injury during the match against India

Naseem walked off the pitch in the middle of the 46th over in Pakistan's Super Fours clash against India in the 2023 Asia Cup on the reserve day. He was later ruled out of the tournament. The pacer has suffered a blow just below his bowling shoulder. Naseem's absence in the upcoming World Cup will be a massive blow for Pakistan.

Naseem is a crucial member of the Pakistan ODI team

The 20-year-old made his ODI debut last year against the Netherlands and since then he has featured in 14 ODI matches and scalped 32 wickets at an impressive average of 16.96. Naseem has maintained an economy of 4.68. His tally includes two fifers in this format. He returned with seven wickets in four matches in the 2023 Asia Cup at an average of 20.

Most wickets for Pakistan in ODIs since his debut

Naseem has been superb for Pakistan in this format. He along with Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf has formed a pace bowling trio for them. He has scalped most wickets (32) for Pakistan since his debut (August 2022). Rauf is in the second spot with 30 wickets, while Shaheen has claimed 24 wickets in 12 matches in this period.

Zaman Khan or Shahnawaz Dahani are likely to replace him

Zaman Khan featured for Pakistan in Naseem's absence in the Sri Lanka match, which they lost. He looks to be the preferred choice for Pakistan in replacing the 20-year-old. Meanwhile, Shahnawaz Dahani can also be an option. He can be effective in sub-continent pitches with his cutters and slower balls. Mohammad Hasnain has an outside chance if they opt for raw pace.

Share this timeline