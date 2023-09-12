Asia Cup: India bowled out (213); SL spinners run riot

Written by Parth Dhall September 12, 2023

Dunith Wellalage took a five-wicket haul (Image source: X/@ICC)

A day after smashing 356/2 against Pakistan in the Asia Cup at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, India have been bundled out for 213. Sri Lanka spinners ran through India's batting line-up at the same venue. Dunith Wellalage, Charith Asalanka, and Maheesh Theekshana shared all 10 wickets. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill added 80 runs before the middle order suffered a batting collapse.

India lost three wickets before 20-over mark

India dominated the first Powerplay after electing to bat. Rohit and Gill, who looked flawless, added 65 runs in this phase. As a result, the duo completed 1,000 partnership runs. They stitched a century stand in the game against Pakistan. However, Gill and Virat Kohli departed in quick succession soon after. Skipper Rohit too perished before the 20-over mark.

Rohit shows his positive intent

Rohit once again came out with a positive intent after he elected to bat. He displayed his attacking intent, punishing the poor deliveries and respecting the ideal ones. Rohit looked solid on 53 off 48 balls (7 fours and 2 sixes), but Wellalage knocked him over in the 16th over. The former slammed his 51st half-century in ODI cricket.

Fastest to 8,000 ODI runs as opener

During his knock, Rohit scored his 8,000th run as an opener in the 50-over format. He entered the 8,000-run club in his 160th innings, now the fastest to do so as an opener. Rohit broke the record of South African legend Hashim Amla, who took 173 innings for this achievement. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar scored 8,000 ODI runs as an opener in 179 innings.

Second-fastest to 10,000 ODI runs

With his 22nd run in the match, Rohit completed 10,000 runs in ODI cricket. He is the sixth Indian to do so after Tendulkar, Kohli, Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, and MS Dhoni. Rohit also became the second-fastest to 10,000 ODI runs (241st innings). He broke the record of Tendulkar, who took 259 innings. Kohli tops this list, having taken just 205 innings.

Kohli, Rohit complete 5,000 partnership runs

Entering the match, Kohli and Rohit required two complete 5,000 partnership runs (ODIs). They unlocked it in their 86th innings together, becoming the fastest pair in this regard. West Indies legends Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes previously held this record (97). Australia's Matthew Hayden and Adam Gilchrist took 104 innings, while Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan and Kumar Sangakkara played 105 innings for this mark.

Maiden ODI fifer for Wellalage

Left-arm spinner Wellalage decimated the Indian batters. He dismissed Gill on his first delivery of the match. Wellalage then dismissed both Kohli and Rohit in his next two overs. The Lankan spinner got rid of KL Rahul (39), who shared a 63-run stand with Ishan Kishan (33). Wellalage completed his maiden ODI fifer by removing Hardik Pandya on his match's final delivery.

Fourth SL spinner with ODI fifer against India

Wellalage took five wickets for 40 runs in 10 overs. He has become just the fourth Sri Lankan spinner to take a fifer against India in the 50-over format. He joins Muthiah Muralidaran, Ajantha Mendis, and Akila Dananjaya on this list. However, Wellalage remains the only left-arm spinner to have taken an ODI fifer against the Men in Blue.

Career-best ODI figures for Asalanka

Like Wellalage, off-spinner Asalanka recorded his career-best figures in ODI cricket. He took four wickets for just 18 runs in nine overs, including a maiden. Ishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, and Kuldeep Yadav were his victims. He Asalanka dismissed Bumrah and Kuldeep on consecutive balls. Notably, the Lankan spinner had only one ODI wicket before this match.

SL bowl out the opposition for the 14th successive time

Sri Lanka are coming off 13 consecutive ODI wins, their longest winning streak in the format. The Lankan team is now only behind Australia, who recorded 21 back-to-back wins in the 50-over format (2003). Notably, Sri Lanka bowled out the opposition in each of these 13 ODIs. They have replicated it by dismantling Team India this time.

India lose all 10 wickets to spinners

This is the first instance of India losing all 10 wickets to spinners in an ODI. Meanwhile, the spinners took all 10 wickets in a match for the 10th time in ODI history.

