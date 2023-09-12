Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma complete 5,000 partnership runs in ODIs

Written by Parth Dhall September 12, 2023 | 03:58 pm 2 min read

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma now have 5,000 ODI runs between them

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are among the greatest batters in white-ball cricket. Together, the duo has won several momentous matches for Team India. Kohli and Rohit have now completed 5,000 runs as a pair in ODI cricket. They have become the fastest pair to this landmark. The Indian pair has surpassed West Indies legends, Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes.

Why does this story matter?

Over the years, Kohli and Rohit have adorned India's top order across formats, especially ODI cricket. While Rohit has given India numerous memorable starts, Kohli has single-handedly won India matches with his blade. They have become the eighth pair to have completed 5,000 runs in the 50-over format. However, the Indian pair is the fastest to this milestone.

Kohli and Rohit now top this list

Entering the match, Kohli and Rohit required two complete 5,000 partnership runs in ODIs. They unlocked this achievement in their 86th innings together, becoming the fastest pair in this regard. Greenidge and Haynes previously held this record (in 97 innings). Australia's Matthew Hayden and Adam Gilchrist took 104 innings, while Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan and Kumar Sangakkara played 105 innings for this mark.

Third Indian pair with over 5,000 ODI runs

Kohli and Rohit make the third Indian pair to have accumulated 5,000 ODI runs. Legends Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar have the highest partnership runs in ODI cricket (8,227). Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit have 5,193 ODI runs between them.

