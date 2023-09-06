Pakistan humble Bangladesh in Asia Cup, Super Fours: Key stats

Sports

Pakistan humble Bangladesh in Asia Cup, Super Fours: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 06, 2023 | 09:56 pm 3 min read

An all-round Pakistan outfit humbled Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours clash on Wednesday in Lahore (Photo credit: X/@TheRealPCB)

An all-round Pakistan outfit humbled Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours clash on Wednesday in Lahore. Bangladesh managed a paltry 193/10 in 38.4 overs as Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah shared seven scalps between them. For Bangladesh, veterans Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim scored respective half-centuries. In response, Imam-ul-Haq led Pakistan's charge with the bat. Here are the stats.

How did the match pan out?

Bangladesh didn't have a good start and were reduced to 47/4 in 9.1 overs. Shakib and Rahim then added 100 runs for the fifth wicket. Bangladesh were 190/6 at one stage before Rahim's dismissal saw Pakistan run away as the former folded for 193. Pakistan were 74/2 at one stage in the chase before Imam and Mohammad Rizwan scored useful runs.

Rauf becomes joint third-fastest to 50 ODI wickets for Pakistan

Playing his 27th match, Rauf entered the 50-wicket club for Pakistan. He got to 50 scalps with the wicket of Mohammad Naim. Rauf is now the joint third-fastest to 50 wickets for Pakistan in the format (in terms of matches). With his four-fer, he now has 53 scalps at an average of 23.81. He claimed his fourth four-wicket haul.

Naseem shines once again

Naseem has raced to 32 scalps in 13 games for Pakistan at 15.31. He has an economy rate of 4.60. He now has seven wickets from three matches in the Asia Cup 2023. He claimed a three-fer versus India in the previous game.

Shakib slams his 54th fifty; surpasses 4,000 runs in Asia

Shakib scored a 57-ball 53 for Bangladesh. His knock was laced with seven fours. He has now raced to 7,301 runs at 37.63. He struck his 54th ODI fifty. Versus Pakistan, the southpaw slammed his fifth ODI fifty. He has raced to 606 runs versus Pakistan at 43.28. Meanwhile, he has also got to 4,000 ODI runs in Asia at 34.55.

Rahim becomes the first Bangladeshi with 800 Asia Cup runs

Rahim is now the only Bangladeshi with 800 runs in the ODI Asia Cup. Among Bangladesh batters, Tamim Iqbal is Rahim's closest rival, with 519 runs. Overall, Rahim is only behind Sanath Jayasuriya (1,220), Kumar Sangakkara (1,075), Sachin Tendulkar (971), and Rohit Sharma (830) in terms of Asia Cup runs. Rahim now has 801 runs in 24 Asia Cup games at 36.40.

More numbers for Rahim

Rahim also became just the third Bangladesh player to have scored over 500 runs against Pakistan in ODI cricket. Rahim, with 506 runs, is only behind Tamim (684) and Shakib (606) in this regard. Overall, Rahim has scored 7,359 runs at 37.16 (50s: 46).

1,500 ODI runs in Asia for Imam

Extending his stellar run in the 50-over format, Imam-ul-Haq has completed 1,500 ODI runs on Asian soil. The Pakistan opener accomplished the milestone with his 15th run in the high-voltage clash against Bangladesh. Imam also clocked his 19th ODI fifty and is closing in on 3,000 runs.

Share this timeline