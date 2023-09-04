Australia decimate South Africa 3-0 in T20I series: Key takeaways

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 04, 2023 | 11:19 am 2 min read

Australia won all three games comprehensively (Source: X/@ICC)

Australia thrashed South Africa by five wickets in the third and final T20I to finish the series 3-0. Notably, the series marked Mitchell Marsh's maiden assignment as Australian captain and the dasher embraced the opportunity. As several prominent players across both camps were rested, many youngsters were given opportunities to shine at the highest level. Here are the key takeaways from the series.

Marsh leads from the front

As mentioned, Marsh was simply sensational in the series as he scored an unbeaten 49-ball 92 in the opener and followed up with an unbeaten 39-ball 79. Though he could manage only 15 in the decider, Australia eventually crossed the line. These performances have made Marsh the front-runner to lead the Aussies in the ICC T20 World Cup next year.

Australia thrashing bowlers in powerplay

The visiting batters went after the SA bowlers right from the outset and this approach benefited them big time. 70/3, 52/1, and 63/2 were Australia's powerplay scores in the first, second, and third T20I, respectively. The Proteas bowlers were unable to bounce back from this early assault. In fact, the Aussies comfortably chased down 191 in 17.5 overs in the third game.

Australia's dominance with the ball

Australian batters were very well complimented by their bowlers, who not only took wickets but also controlled the scoring rate. Jason Behrendorff ( 2 wickets), Sean Abbott (8 wickets), and Marcus Stoinis (5 wickets) had economy rates of 6.25, 7, and 8.14, respectively. On the other hand, part-time leg-spinner Aiden Markram (8.33) was the only SA bowler with an economy of less than 10.

South Africa had poor starts in all games

Veteran opener Temba Bavuma had two ducks in three games and the same put the SA batting line-up under pressure. The following batters had to be watchful. SA's leading run-getter in the series, Reeza Hendricks had a strike rate of 123.17 (101 runs). Skipper Markram managed 97 runs (SR: 142.65). Credit must also be given to Australia's new-ball bowlers, particularly Stoinis and Abbott.

These non-regulars made a mark

Making his debut in the third T20I, SA's Donovan Ferreira blasted a 21-ball 48. Australia's Matthew Short, who made his international debut in the series, scored a 30-ball 66 in the second match. Nathan Ellis claimed three wickets in 10 overs at an economy of 8.6. Travis Head scored a 48-ball 91 in the third game. Tanveer Sangha claimed 4/31 on his Australia debut.

