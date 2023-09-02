SA vs AUS: Abbott registers his career-best T20I bowling figures

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 02, 2023 | 12:50 am 2 min read

Sean Abbott claimed 3/22 against South Africa in the second T20I

Australia pacer Sean Abbott bowled a great spell in the second T20I against South Africa at the Kingsmead in Durban. Abbott was economical and he rattled the SA batters with his excellent seam movement in the powerplay overs. He finished with 3/22 and was Australia's most economical bowler. Eventually, the visitors restricted SA to 164/8 before claiming a win and sealing the series.

A sensational spell from Abbott

Australia were under pressure when Temba Bavuma started playing his shots. But Abbott retaliated brilliantly in the fourth over as he caught Bavuma's edge and Josh Inglis did the rest. Abbott picked his second in the 14th over with a slower ball which deceived Imaad Fortuin as he handed a catch to the point fielder. Lastly, he removed Aiden Markram with a full toss.

Career-best figures for Abbott in T20Is

Playing his 11th T20I for Australia, Abbott has claimed nine wickets at a bowling average of 25.33. Notably, he claimed his career-best figures in T20I cricket. His previous best figures of 2/14 came against Pakistan in 2019 at Perth. He has maintained an economy rate of 7.86 in this format. Abbott has played two matches against SA and has scalped four wickets.

Summary of the match

Bavuma gave SA a decent start until the wickets started to fall in the powerplays. Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Ellis and Abbott reduced SA to 46/4. Tristan Stubbs and Markram stitched a 51-run stand to steady the ship. Later, Markram added 41 runs with Coetzee to take it close to the 150-run mark. Eventually, they reached 164/8. In response, Australia won by eight wickets.

A look at his T20 numbers

Abbott has raced to 185 wickets in 147 T20 matches at an average in excess of 21. His economy rate in T20s is higher than 8. The 31-year-old has scalped five four-wicket hauls and also a solitary fifer. His best figures of 5/16 came in the 2016 Big Bash League against the Adelaide Strikers when he represented the Sydney Sixers.

