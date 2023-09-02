Harry Brook smashes 67 versus NZ in 2nd T20I: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 02, 2023 | 12:45 am 2 min read

England's Harry Brook lit up Manchester in the second T20I versus New Zealand, smashing a ferocious 67-run knock (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

England's Harry Brook lit up Manchester in the second T20I versus New Zealand, smashing a ferocious 67-run knock. Brook, who came in at number four, shared a record-breaking 131-run stand alongside Jonny Bairstow (86*) for the third wicket. England managed 198/4 in the end. Brook was at his absolute best and was on the go from the beginning. Here we decode the stats.

A ferocious knock from the blade of Brook

England were reduced to 43/2 before Bairstow and Brook got along and stitched a mammoth 131-run partnership for the third wicket. Brook was the chief architect, smashing the ball from the start. Bairstow got set and then went for the big shots. Brook smashed five fours and five sixes, striking at 186.11. He was finally dismissed in the 17th over by Ish Sodhi.

11th T20 fifty for Brook

With this knock of 67, Brook has raced to 482 runs from 22 matches at an average of 32,13. He slammed his second fifty. Overall, it's his 11th fifty in the 20-over format as he now has 2,970 runs.

A partnership record for the duo

Bairstow and Brook's 131-run stand is England's second-highest for the third wicket and third-highest overall against New Zealand. Eoin Morgan and Dawid Malan's 182-run stand (3rd wicket) remains the highest partnership in England-New Zealand T20Is.

