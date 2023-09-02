SA vs AUS: Matthew Short registers his maiden T20I half-century

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 02, 2023 | 01:06 am 2 min read

Matthew Short smashed four maximums in his 66-run knock

Opening batter Matthew Short proved his mettle in the second T20I against South Africa at the Kingsmead in Durban. The Australian dasher registered his maiden T20I fifty. His 30-ball 66 was studded with seven boundaries and four sixes. Short showed great intent and it helped Australia to reach the target of 165 in 14.5 overs. They won the match by eight wickets. Here's more.

A power-packed knock from Short

Short had a decent start in the last match as well but he was dismissed for 20. But this time he looked in great touch and he made the most of it. Although Travis Head got out in the fourth over, Short stitched a 100-run partnership with captain Mitchell Marsh in only 45 deliveries. The two plundered the SA bowling. Tabraiz Shamsi dismissed Short.

A look at his T20I numbers

Early days for the opening batter as he only played his second T20I clash for the Aussies. As mentioned, he smashed his maiden T20I fifty and has raced to 86 runs at an average of 43. He owns a strike rate of 209.75. In T20s, Short has amassed 1,762 runs in 83 matches at an average over 23. (SR: 137-plus).

How did the match pan out?

Temba Bavuma gave SA a decent start until the wickets started falling. The hosts were reduced to 46/4. Aiden Markram and Tristan Stubbs added a 51-run stand and eventually, they posted 164/8. ﻿Sean Abbott and Nathan Ellis scalped three wickets each. In reply, Australia lost Head early but Short and Marsh added 100 runs and the visitors chased it down in only 14.5 overs.

