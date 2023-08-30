Babar Azam becomes fastest to 19 ODI centuries: Key stats

Sports

Babar Azam becomes fastest to 19 ODI centuries: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall August 30, 2023 | 07:14 pm 3 min read

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has slammed his 19th century in ODI cricket. The number one ODI batter reached three figures in the 2023 Asia Cup opener against Nepal in Multan. Babar rescued the hosts after they were reduced to 25/2. He stitched partnerships with Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed to get Pakistan past 200. Notably, Babar is the fastest to 19 ODI tons.

Highest average in ODI cricket

It is worth noting that Babar's average of over 59 is the highest among batters with at least 2,000 runs in the format. While India's Virat Kohli (57.32) trails him, no other batter has an average of 54 or more in this regard. Imam-ul-Haq (50.68) is the only other Pakistan batter with a 50-plus average in this category.

A defiant knock from Babar

Babar came to the middle after Pakistan lost opener Fakhar Zaman for just 21 runs. Within four balls, Imam-ul-Haq too departed after he was involved in an untimely run-out. Babar, along with Rizwan, propelled Pakistan to 111. The former didn't stop even though Rizwan and Agha Salman departed in quick succession. Babar then raced to his century off 109 balls in the 42nd over.

Fastest to 19 ODI tons

As mentioned, Babar has now become the fastest to 19 centuries in ODI cricket. The Pakistan skipper reached this landmark in his 102nd innings. The 28-year-old broke the record of the former South African batter Hashim Amla, who slammed 19 tons in 104 innings. Babar's rival Kohli took 124 innings for this milestone. The Pakistan batter scored his 18th ton in May 2023.

31st international ton for Babar

Babar has the second-most centuries for Pakistan in ODI cricket. He is only behind legend Saeed Anwar, the only Pakistan batter with 20 or more ODI tons (20). In terms of international centuries, Babar (31) has equaled Javed Miandad and Anwar among Pakistani players. The trio now has the joint third-most centuries for Pakistan across formats.

Highest score by a captain in Asia Cup

Babar unleashed his beast mode once he completed his century. He went on to smash 151 off 131 balls, a knock laced with 14 fours and 4 sixes (SR: 115.27). Babar now has the highest score by a captain in the Asia Cup (ODIs). He broke the record of Kohli, who slammed 136 against Bangladesh while leading India in the 2014 edition.

A record partnership for fifth wicket

Together, Babar and Iftikhar Ahmed added 214 runs for the fifth wicket, which set the tone of Pakistan's innings. This is now the highest partnership for Pakistan for the fifth wicket in ODI cricket. As a result, Pakistan scored 342/6 in 50 overs.

Share this timeline