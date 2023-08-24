Essex sign Indian pacer Umesh Yadav for remaining County season

Sports

Essex sign Indian pacer Umesh Yadav for remaining County season

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 24, 2023 | 08:23 pm 2 min read

Indian pacer Umesh Yadav has signed for Essex for the remainder of the County Division One Championship (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

Indian pacer Umesh Yadav has signed with Essex for the remainder of the County Division One Championship, the English club has announced. Umesh will replace New Zealand pacer Doug Bracewell in the squad. He joins Simon Harmer as the second overseas player. Umesh will be eligible for selection for Essex's home games against Middlesex and Hampshire, besides an away game against Northamptonshire. Here's more.

I am pleased to join Essex, says Umesh

"I am pleased to join Essex and make what I hope will be some valuable contributions to the team's success this year," Umesh said via a press release. "I enjoyed playing in England with Middlesex last season, and it will be good to return and test myself in those conditions again, especially in the midst of a title race."

Umesh is a superb signing for us, says Essex coach

"Umesh is a superb signing for us, and we all know what he will be able to bring to our attack at a crucial time of the season," Essex head coach Anthony McGrath said.

Umesh has claimed 170 scalps for India in Tests

Umesh has played 57 Tests for India, having claimed 170 scalps at 30.95. He has three five-wicket hauls with the best of 6/88. Meanwhile, in 112 First-Class matches, he has 347 scalps at 29.49. He has 15 five-wicket hauls.

Share this timeline