AFG vs PAK: Ibrahim Zadran scores valiant 80

Sports

AFG vs PAK: Ibrahim Zadran scores valiant 80

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 24, 2023 | 06:23 pm 2 min read

Zadran missed out on his fifth ODI century (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran missed out on his fifth ODI century. The youngster scored a valiant half-century in the second ODI against Pakistan in Hambantota. Zadran was watchful against Pakistan's threatening pace attack as he scored 80 off 101 balls. His knock was laced with six boundaries and a couple of maximums. Here we look at his stellar stats.

A sensational knock from Zadran

Afghanistan, who elected to bat after winning the toss, were off to a delightful start as Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Zadran brilliantly tackled Pakistan's threatening pace attack. Both batters slammed tons and recorded a double-century stand for the opening wicket. While Zadran was cautious in the initial overs, he swiftly shifted gears after crossing the 50-run mark. He eventually fell prey to leg-spinner Usama Mir.

Second-highest partnership for Afghanistan

Zadran and Gurbaz's 227-run stand is the second-highest partnership for Afghanistan in ODIs. The duo holds the pinnacle position as well, having added 256 runs against Bangladesh in June this year. Meanwhile, no other Afghanistan opening pair has added 150 or more runs in an ODI match. Zadran and Gurbaz now own 760 partnership runs in ODIs at 50.66.

Here are his stats

Ibrahim debuted in ODIs against West Indies in 2019. The 21-year-old has now aggregated 829 runs across 16 matches while averaging a terrific 59.21. This was his third fifty in ODIs as he also owns four tons in the format. Meanwhile, the youngster's highest score in the format reads 162.

Share this timeline