Praggnanandhaa falls short in Chess World Cup final: Top reactions

Praggnanandhaa falls short in Chess World Cup final: Top reactions

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 24, 2023 | 06:19 pm 2 min read

Despite losing the final, Praggnanandhaa pushed world number one Carlsen all the way and fell short in the end (Photo credit: Twitter/@FIDE_chess)

Magnus Carlsen defeated India's R Praggnanandhaa to win the Chess World Cup on Thursday. The two-game classical series ended in a draw before Carlsen defeated Praggnanandhaa in the tiebreaker. Despite losing the final, Praggnanandhaa pushed world number one Carlsen all the way and fell short in the end. It was a superb performance from Praggnanandhaa in the tournament. We present the top reactions.

Praggnanandhaa's journey in the 2023 FIDE Chess World Cup

Round 1: Bye Round 2: Beat Lagarde Maxime 1.5-0.5 Round 3: Beat David Navara 1.5-0.5 Round 4: Beat Hikaru Nakamura 3-1 (tie-breaks) Round 5: Beat Ferenc Berkes 1.5-0.5 Round 6: Beat Arjun Erigaisi 5-4 (tie-breaks) Round 7: Beat Fabiano Caruana 3.5-2.5 (tie-breaks) Round 8: Lost to Magnus Carlsen (tie-breaks)

Praggnanadhaa settles for a silver

Carlsen claimed his maiden Chess World Cup honor as Praggnanadhaa settled for a silver. The 3rd position went to Fabiano Caruana (USA), who beat Nijat Abasov (Azerbaijan).

Praggnanandhaa became the third-youngest to reach the Candidates Tournament

Earlier, Praggnanandhaa became the third-youngest player to qualify for the Candidates Tournament, the final event in the World Championship cycle. Notably, the top three finishers of the FIDE World Cup qualify for the Candidates Tournament. The winner of the Candidates Tournament faces the reigning World Chess Champion in the championship match. Chinese GM Ding Liren is the defending champion.

Ashwin, Sachin lead tributes

Indian cricketer R Ashwin tweeted, saying Praggnanandhaa has made everyone proud as usual. Former Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar tweeted: "Congratulations on an incredible tournament, @rpragchess ! Keep chasing your dreams and making India proud." Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan also poured in his tribute. Praggnanandhaa's father told ANI that playing against world number one Carlsen was a massive achievement for his son.

Vishwanathan Anand praises champion Carlsen

Chess legend Vishwanathan Anand praised Carlsen. "In the end, it's Magnus! His persistence is rewarded with a victory in the only tournament that eluded him so far! Congratulations to the #FIDEWorldCup2023 winner Magnus Carlsen!

