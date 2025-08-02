Akash Deep slams his maiden fifty in Test cricket: Stats

Indian pacer Akash Deep put a value on his wicket after being asked to come out at number 4 as a nightwatchman on Day 2 of the 5th Test versus England at The Oval. India resumed Day 3 on 75/2 with Akash Deep batting alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal. Akash Deep, who was dropped by Zak Crawley on 21, ended up getting 66. Here's more.

Knock A stupendous knock from the batter's blade Akash Deep started well on Day 3 and hit the balls that were in his slot. He kept the scoreboard moving alongside Jaiswal. The latter was happy to hand Akash Deep the strike and show his trust on him. Akash Deep hit some lovely shots for fours and got to his fifty in the 38th over. He continued to deal in fours before perishing.

Stats 2nd fifty for Akash Deep in FC cricket The player's 66-run knock came off 94 balls. He hit 12 fours and struck at 70.21. Akash Deep added a 107-run stand alongside Jaiswal for the 3rd wicket before Jamie Overton dismissed him. This was Akash Deep's 2nd fifty in First-Class cricket and also his career-best score. He owns 640 runs in FC cricket. 163 of his runs have come in Test cricket.