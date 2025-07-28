Indian pacer Khaleel Ahmed cuts short stint with Essex: Details

Indian pacer Khaleel Ahmed has cut short his stint with Essex Cricket Club owing to personal reasons. The left-arm fast bowler had joined the club last month for a two-month deal to feature in the County Championship and One-Day Cup. However, after just two matches, he has now decided to return home. Notably, the Indian pacer was supposed to play six First-Class matches.

Performance review Khaleel's county contract details As part of his contract, Khaleel was scheduled to play four more First-Class games and at least 10 List A matches for Essex. He was selected after faring well for India A against England Lions in June. He took 4/70 in the 2nd unofficial Test. However, his stint with Essex hasn't been as successful as expected. As per ESPNcricinfo, he took just four wickets at an average of 64.50 in two appearances.

Official response Essex's statement on early exit In light of Khaleel's early exit, Essex Cricket Club released a statement. "Essex Cricket can confirm that Khaleel Ahmed has made the decision to return home for personal reasons and will be ending his time with the Club," it read. The club added, "While we are disappointed to see him leave, we fully support Khaleel's decision and are grateful for the contributions he made during his time with us."