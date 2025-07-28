Indian pacer Khaleel Ahmed cuts short stint with Essex: Details
What's the story
Indian pacer Khaleel Ahmed has cut short his stint with Essex Cricket Club owing to personal reasons. The left-arm fast bowler had joined the club last month for a two-month deal to feature in the County Championship and One-Day Cup. However, after just two matches, he has now decided to return home. Notably, the Indian pacer was supposed to play six First-Class matches.
Performance review
Khaleel's county contract details
As part of his contract, Khaleel was scheduled to play four more First-Class games and at least 10 List A matches for Essex. He was selected after faring well for India A against England Lions in June. He took 4/70 in the 2nd unofficial Test. However, his stint with Essex hasn't been as successful as expected. As per ESPNcricinfo, he took just four wickets at an average of 64.50 in two appearances.
Official response
Essex's statement on early exit
In light of Khaleel's early exit, Essex Cricket Club released a statement. "Essex Cricket can confirm that Khaleel Ahmed has made the decision to return home for personal reasons and will be ending his time with the Club," it read. The club added, "While we are disappointed to see him leave, we fully support Khaleel's decision and are grateful for the contributions he made during his time with us."
Stats
A look at his stats
Khaleel has played 11 ODIs and 18 T20Is for Team India. The left-arm seamer has taken 15 ODI wickets in at an average of 31.00. Meanwhile, he owns 16 wickets at 35.12. The 27-year-old has featured in 22 First-Class games and owns 60 wickets at an average of 30.13, as per ESPNcricinfo. In 63 List A games, he owns 92 wickets at 27.92. Lastly, he owns 159 wickets in T20s at 25.15.