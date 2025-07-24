Ben Duckett slams 94 versus India in Manchester Test: Stats

England opener Ben Duckett missed out on a hundred on Day 2 of the 4th Test against India in Manchester. Duckett was aggressive from the start and hit three fours in the 2nd over bowled by Anshul Kamboj. Alongside Zak Crawley (84), the pair added 166 runs for the opening wicket after India were bowled out for 358 in the 1st innings. Here's more.

Knock Duckett floors India with rapid 94 Duckett was at his best from the start as India were pegged back. Alongside Crawley, the duo added an unbeaten 77 runs for the first wicket going to tea. They continued scoring freely after tea and maintained a strong scoring rate. Crawley, who was looking set for a hundred, perished in the 32nd over. Duckett continued in the same vein before being dismissed.

Stats 4th fifty-plus score vs India for Duckett Duckett scored 94 runs from 100 balls. He hit 13 fours. Duckett has raced to 2,775 runs from 37 matches (68 innings) at 42.69 This was his 15th fifty in Tests (100s: 6). As per ESPNcricinfo, he has surpassed 350 fours (359). Versus India, the southpaw owns 726 runs from 11 Tests at 36.30. This is his 2nd fifty versus India (100s: 2).

Information 10th fifty-plus score at home In 17 matches on home soil, Duckett now owns 1,372 runs at 49. This was his 7th fifty at home. He also owns three tons. He owns an impressive strike rate of 87.44 in home Tests.