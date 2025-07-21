India's Jasprit Bumrah to play Manchester Test, confirms Mohammed Siraj 

In a boost for the Team India , Mohammed Siraj has confirmed Jasprit Bumrah 's availability for the impending 4th Test against England at Old Trafford, Manchester. Siraj confirmed the same during a press conference on Monday (July 21). The announcement comes as a relief for India, who are ravaged by injuries of Akash Deep, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Arshdeep Singh. Notably, India trail 2-1 in the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Context Why does this story matter? Bumrah has been remarkable throughout the England Test series, taking 12 wickets in two Tests, including two fifers. However, to manage his workload and avoid aggravating his chronic back issues, the Indian management had decided that he would play only three Tests. This means the upcoming Manchester Test will be his last of the series. With India 1-2 behind in the series, Bumrah has decided to step up.

Updates Updates from Indian camp As reported earlier, all-rounder Nitish Reddy has been ruled out of the remaining Test series, with a knee injury. Reddy's injury is not the only concern for Team India. Arshdeep, who is yet to make his debut, has been ruled out of the Manchester Test as he sustained an impact injury to his left thumb. As per latest reports, seamer Akash Deep also picked up a groin niggle ahead of the 4th Test.

Team update Siraj addresses injury concerns Speaking ahead of the Manchester Test, Siraj addressed the injury concerns of Akash Deep. He said Deep bowled today and will be checked by the physios. Despite these concerns, Siraj was confident about Bumrah's participation in the match, saying "Jassi bhai toh khelege (Bumrah will definitely play)." As has been the case, India's final Playing XI will be announced at the toss on July 23.

Performance Fifers at Headingley and Lord's Bumrah returned to India's Test XI for the Lord's Test after missing out at Edgbaston. Although India lost at Lord's, he registered a historic first-innings fifer. He recorded his 13th Test fifer away from home, breaking Kapil Dev's record of 12. Bumrah set several records with his fifer in the series opener at Headingley as well. However, India lost despite defending 370.